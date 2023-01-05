The Micro Wedding Trend Is Here To Stay — Here's How To Plan Yours
As much as we love a huge wedding, there is something to be said for how much easier it is to plan and execute a micro wedding. This new take on traditional ceremonies is super intimate, and focuses on you and your soon-to-be spouse instead of the craziness that can surround a full-blown wedding. If you're tying the knot and need to get a jump on planning the ceremony, keep reading for our micro weddingtips and tricks that will help your keep wedding season stress at bay.
What Is A Micro Wedding?
The only difference between a regular wedding and micro wedding is the guest list — the latter is a ceremony that includes the couple and no more than 50 guests, which makes it a more intimate affair. Aside from that, micro weddings can still have all the color, music, and fun that come with regular weddings.
How Do You Put On A Micro Wedding?
A micro wedding still has all of the fun components that we love to see in a regular wedding, just with a smaller number of people. That means you can still have a beautiful wedding cake, a flattering wedding dress, and unique wedding guest table numbers. If you're looking for vendors and you're not sure where to start, sites like The Knot have helpful vendor and services lists.
When it comes to your venue, just like with a regular wedding, you have a variety of choices. Churches, museums, and vineyards are all amazing options. Outdoor weddings are a great way to embrace your love of nature, and if you have them in a backyard, the beach, or a public park, you might not have to pay for a venue. You will, however, have to deal with the elements, so just figure out what you want and what works best for your dream wedding.
Themes and color palettes are our favorite part of a wedding, and 2023 is going to be quite a colorful year. Pinterest Predicts' Rust Married trend is all about bridesmaid dresses and decor in shades of burnt orange, and classy options like pearl wedding decor also never go out of style as far as we're concerned.
Beyond Micro Weddings
Different Kinds Of Small-Scale Weddings:
If you're not sure exactly what kind of wedding best suits your needs, keep reading for a few different options that will work for different locations, bridal party sizes, and situations.
Elopement
This is a wedding that will just include you, your partner, and the officiant at the courthouse. You can show up in a cute pantsuit, or go all out with a show-stopping dress!
Minimony
Coined during the summer of 2020, a minimony is when you have less than ten people at your wedding, which makes it even smaller than a micro wedding. This can mean immediate family and no friends, or bridal parties with just your parents as guests.
Sequel Weddings
If you want the best of both worlds, opt for a smaller wedding now and a fun party later. That way you can have your friends with you to dance the night away, but the actual ceremony will just be your innermost circle.
Benefits To Having A Micro Wedding
It Saves You Money
Micro weddings mean that every detail of the ceremony is scaled back. Since there will be less guests, you'll save money on everything from food to save the dates and invitations. Depending on what you decide to buy, you could spend under $12,000.
It's Less Wasteful
Less people and less food means less waste! Not only will there be less trash but there will be less food leftover as well.
It Can Fit Inside A Smaller Venue
If you've always dreamed of having your wedding in your childhood backyard (or even if your favorite venue is small), micro weddings will allow you to work with a smaller space.
Attending A Wedding This Year?
If you're already receiving save the dates and invitations for weddings throughout 2023, then you have everything from wedding guest dresses to creative wedding gifts on your mind. Don't have a date? Don't stress about it — just check out our guide for handling wedding season solo.
Follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for all the latest wedding season content.
- Drop Everything: Vera Wang Is Designing Wedding Cakes! ›
- Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Makeup for Her Wedding and Just Gave a Tutorial ›
- This Sonoma Valley Wedding Is Every Minimalist Bride’s Dream ›
- This Mountain Wedding Is A Nature Girl's Dream ›
- The Top 2022 Wedding Trends, According to Etsy ›
- These Wedding 2021 Trends Are #CouplesGoals ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!