Is Butter Yellow The New Red? How To Wear And Shop The Newest Color Trend
Last fall and winter, red boldly accented everyone’s outfits, and while the color is still a standout this year, we’re bringing a happy and bright new color to accessorize with now: butter yellow. We’re talking butter-colored boots, yellow bags, and comfy butter-yellow sweaters to throw over your shoulders — it’s definitely the color of the season and we see why. It goes with so many different color combinations, including some of my favorites like blue stripes, neutral grays, and so much more! Which ever way you style is sure to be perfectly on trend, so keep scrolling for some ways to shop the "It" color of the season.
Converse Chuck 70 In Yellow
Need a staple new sneaker? This is the ONE for you! It's perfect with its light yellow shade and they're also comfy; so they're practical as well. We love a practical purchase! Run to grab these shoes before they're sure to sell out!
Tory Burch Mini Kira Butter Bag
This will be the bag of the season I just know it! I can imagine this bag with so many different outfits! Again, yellow is basically a neutral because it can go with so many different things! I love that it has the option of being a crossbody too.
WAYF Tanya One Shoulder Dress
This might be one of my favorites on the list because of the fit and the color. It's the most perfect, mild color of buttery yellow and I imagine would look so flattering on my different complexions and skin tones. Love the fit as well! It's perfect for any events you have coming up!
All In Favor Crop Cardigan
Whether thrown over your shoulders as a statement color or worn as is above, it is sure to look absolutely adorable! I love the simplicity of this piece and know you'll get so much wear out of it! Plus, it's listed at such a good price! Run to grab this one!
Free People Feeling Bonita Dress
This dress is a best seller at Free People for a reason. It fits perfectly, has a stunning shape, and in this color it's perfectly on trend! I absolute love this for summer with some nice tan sandals like above. This piece will be a summer essential!
Nine West Kitten Heel Sandal
I love a good kitten heel because you can wear them so many different ways! You can wear them with jeans and a tank or with a mini dress for a night out! The options are endless with these cute sandals.
Puppets and Puppets Banana Bag
Speaking of yellow... this bag is not only yellow but also has a banana on the handle! How perfect! It's sure to stand out amongst a sea of similar items because of its uniqueness. And it's bedazzled! What more could you want?
Free People Tamasi Tunic
Free People does color so well and this is no different! This buttery-yellow tunic could double as a short dress or a fun oversized top to be paired with short denim shorts. We love a versatile item!
Bos. & Co. Uplift Sandal
These sandals are a dream! They encapsulate the butter yellow trend while also remaining a bit of a neutral color — and they match with so many different outfit combinations! Plus they're going to be so much comfier than your typical heel since they have a shorter, block heel.
Petal and Pup Strapless Dress
This dress does the butter yellow trend so well! We love the strapless and midi aspect of the dress and think it would look so flattering on many different body types. This is definitely going to be great for any upcoming weddings, parties, or events you may have coming up!
Looking for more style inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Free People
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.