OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the white lotus season 4 news
Entertainment

Yep, 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Is Already On Its Way!

children of blood and bone cast
Movies

The 'Children of Blood and Bone' Cast Just Proved It's The Fantasy Movie of Your Dreams

healthy sleep habits
Health

8 Habits Highly Intelligent People Have To Sleep Better At Night

books by black authors
Entertainment

32 Must-Read Books By Black Authors To Pick Up Right Now

taylor swift travis kelce afc championship 2025
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Just Said "I Love You" — On Live Television

february horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your February Horoscope Is In — Including 6 Very Lucky Zodiac Signs!

new movies february 2025
Entertainment

11 New February Movies You Definitely Don't Want To Miss

Weekly Horoscope January 26
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope For January 26-February 2 Is In!

Oh, yum.

Girl Scout Cookie Lovers: Wendy’s Just Announced A Thin Mints Frosty!

​Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty
Wendy's + Girl Scouts of the USA
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Thin Mints are undeniably the best Girl Scout cookie flavor, which is why I’m so pumped to hear that Wendy’s is giving their regular Frosty roster a tasty upgrade in lieu of Girl Scout cookie season. That’s right – there’s a Thin Mints Frosty on the way, and I can already tell it’s going to be ahh-mazing!

Read on for everything we know about the Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty.


\u200bWendy's Thin Mints Frosty

Wendy's

Announced on January 27, 2025, Wendy’s is officially teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA for the all-new Thin Mints Frosty, which will hit restaurants in February!

\u200bWendy's Thin Mints Frosty

Wendy's

Per People, the Thin Mints Frosty will be concocted with a mint chocolate swirl that leverages the actual Thin Mints cookies to create a “crumbly, cookie butter-esque texture.” As far as the Frosty base goes, you’ll be able to order it in either of Wendy’s classic Frosty flavors: vanilla or chocolate.

thin mints

Girl Scouts of the USA

I anticipate that the Thin Mints Frosty will simply be a 10/10 treat – or perhaps even a solid 11 or 12/10! It’s widely known that the crispy chocolate cookies are always better straight from the freezer (at least in my family), so knowing they're going to be incorporated into a frozen treat is truly so exciting.

Thin Mints Frosty

Wendy's + Girl Scouts of the USA

The Thin Mints Frosty will be available nationwide – but only for a limited-time – starting Friday, February 21.

thin mints

Girl Scouts of the USA

The 2025 Girl Scout cookie season began on January 7, with 12 flavors available for purchase. Girl Scouts of the USA did sadly announce two flavors, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!, will not return for the 2026 cookie season. I luckily don’t see Thin Mints going anywhere – they’re a cult favorite!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more exciting seasonal menu drops and tasty food news!

food newswendy'sfast foodgirl scout cookiesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

outdated bedroom decor trends 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 “Outdated” Bedroom Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (+ What To Do Instead)