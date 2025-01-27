Oh, yum.
Girl Scout Cookie Lovers: Wendy’s Just Announced A Thin Mints Frosty!
Thin Mints are undeniably the best Girl Scout cookie flavor, which is why I’m so pumped to hear that Wendy’s is giving their regular Frosty roster a tasty upgrade in lieu of Girl Scout cookie season. That’s right – there’s a Thin Mints Frosty on the way, and I can already tell it’s going to be ahh-mazing!
Read on for everything we know about the Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty.
Announced on January 27, 2025, Wendy’s is officially teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA for the all-new Thin Mints Frosty, which will hit restaurants in February!
Per People, the Thin Mints Frosty will be concocted with a mint chocolate swirl that leverages the actual Thin Mints cookies to create a “crumbly, cookie butter-esque texture.” As far as the Frosty base goes, you’ll be able to order it in either of Wendy’s classic Frosty flavors: vanilla or chocolate.
I anticipate that the Thin Mints Frosty will simply be a 10/10 treat – or perhaps even a solid 11 or 12/10! It’s widely known that the crispy chocolate cookies are always better straight from the freezer (at least in my family), so knowing they're going to be incorporated into a frozen treat is truly so exciting.
The Thin Mints Frosty will be available nationwide – but only for a limited-time – starting Friday, February 21.
The 2025 Girl Scout cookie season began on January 7, with 12 flavors available for purchase. Girl Scouts of the USA did sadly announce two flavors, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!, will not return for the 2026 cookie season. I luckily don’t see Thin Mints going anywhere – they’re a cult favorite!
