8 Trader Joe's Frozen Desserts Every Sweet Tooth Needs To Try

It’s no secret that Trader Joe’s absolutely kills it in the dessert department . I’m a massive fan of their Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupsand Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers , but taking a gander down the frozendesserts aisle is an entirely different ballgame. From fruit-flavored mochi to decadent chocolate layered ice cream sammies, there’s something at Trader Joe’s for every kind of sweet tooth. Perfect for mid-day and midnight snacks alike, these are the 8 best Trader Joe’s frozen desserts that are worth every bite.

Scroll on for the 8 Trader Joe’s frozen desserts that belong in your next grocery haul!

Trader Joe's 1. Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones These coffee-flavored, chocolate-covered, mini-sized ice cream cones are a total hoot. Their small size makes 'em unbelievably easy to snack on, though, so it may take some restraint to not eat the whole box in a single sitting (speaking from experience). You get a little bit of creaminess and crunch with each piece, which is insanely satisfying – and something you don't get too much of – from a frozen treat!

@traderjoesobsessed 2. Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream These addicting little pockets of blood orange-flavored ice cream wrapped in sweet mochi dough are super nostalgic, especially for someone like me who practically grew up on Flintstone's Push-Ups! They're the ideal finger food, and though you might assume eating each piece is messy, the snackin' experience is anything but. With just enough zing from the blood orange and plenty of sugary goodness, you're definitely going to want to buy at least three boxes at a time during your TJ's runs.

Trader Joe's 3. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches These ice cream sammies are simply a modern take on a beloved classic. They're just like those popular treats you can pick up at the gas station, but with tons more chocolate chips. TJ's says they've perfected the best "crunchy-chewy ratio" possible for the duo of chocolate chip cookies involved, both of which hug a thick dollop of vanilla ice cream for a sweet summertime – or anytime, really – refreshment.

@traderjolene 4. Macaron Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches This brand-new Trader Joe's frozen dessert already has fans going crazy, and I get it – it's basically two of the best desserts in one! Surrounded by a pair of "delicate" macaron shells, these chocolate ice cream sandwiches are totally chocolated out. I'm certain any fan of chocolate will adore them. A TJ's fan on Reddit noted that the macaron component of this treat is "perfectly cooked, sweet and chewy," while the ice cream "tastes premium... and has a lot of chocolate flavor." "It’s like they made these just for me," someone else chimed in on the thread. Same here!

Trader Joe's 5. Chocolate Croissants If you didn't know Trader Joe's carries frozen croissants by now, you've truly been missing out. No more paying $5 per pastry at your local cafe! These bake-and-eat goodies are crafted with high-quality butter and semisweet Belgian chocolate for a deliciously sweet balance – all without having to laminate the dough yourself (amen)! I love treating myself to this box to enjoy on a lazy Sunday morning alongside some fresh coffee.

Trader Joe's 6. Lemon Bars As fun as they are to make yourself, these frozen, ready-to-eat lemon bars erase the need for you to drag out all of your bakeware! Also – oven, who?! After thawing out at room temp a bit, these truly taste just as fresh as they would if you DIY'ed them. These are my go-to Trader Joe's frozen dessert if I'm attending a party and need to bring something to share... but don't necessarily have all the time in the world to whip something up.

Trader Joe's 7. Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream Die-hard TJ's fanatics might already know the pure magic that is their Speculoos Cookie Butter, but not many know that the grocer's incorporated it into a deliciously creamy pint of ice cream! This frozen find is swirled with the famous butter and packed with pieces of cookie for extra Speculoos oomph. I like to add some chocolate chips to mine (like a total chocolate fiend), but I also think TJ's Teensy Candy Bars or crushed Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's would work wonderfully as toppings.

Trader Joe's 8. Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches Chocolate and coffee is a top-tier food combo, and it's downright irresistible if it comes in a frozen form like this. While traditional ice cream sandwiches typically come with cookies as the top and bottom layers, this TJ's dessert comes complete with a duo of brownie crisps to provide a unique bite. Eat them on their own, or dare to go bold and try one affogato-style!

