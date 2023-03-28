Wendy’s Newest Menu Item Is Pretty Much A Starbucks Drink—But Cheaper
Summer is coming — which means our credit card statement is sure to be flooded with Starbucks drink purchases (anyone else crave the strawberry açai beverage the minute the weather turns warm?). With spring in full swing, fast food companies are beginning to hop on the refresher bandwagon. First, Reddit claims that Dunkin’ dropped a mango pineapple refresher, and now Wendy’s launched an exciting (and slightly familiar) offering: a blueberry pomegranate lemonade. Available on March 28th for a limited time, the drink is the latest addition to Wendy’s Dave’s Craft Lemonade lineup.
Last year, Wendy’s lemonade lineup consisted of Sunburst Melon, pineapple mango, all-natural, and strawberry flavors. The fast food chain claims that “nothing compares” to its lemonade, especially now that the blueberry pomegranate is the star of the show. Wendy’s describes the drink as “perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram in-feed post.” Because these days, why even bother concocting a new drink if it’s not mouth-watering and postable?!
Mixing together two fruits for a tasty lemonade has been a long pastime — especially for brands like Starbucks, with its most popular refreshers including its Mango Dragon Fruit and Pineapple passionfruit. To be clear, we are so not complaining about the lemonade epidemic, just taking note of the influx of drinks we need to order at all our favorite fast food chains next. While a tall mango dragon fruit lemonade at Starbucks goes for $4.25, Wendy's small blueberry pomegranate lemonade sells for approximately $2.29 — so do with that information what you will!
In addition to Wendy’s new beverage, the brand added a grilled chicken ranch wrap and grilled chicken Cobb salad — perfect for a picnic in the park or a much-needed beach day! You can grab the latest Spring offerings at your local Wendy’s, or place an order on the eatery’s handy delivery app. If you’re a regular Wendy’s customer, you can also opt for your Wendy’s Rewards, which will earn you points towards your next purchase. While the mobile app loads on our phones, we’ll be anxiously awaiting the rest of the new beverages set to launch this summer (we are looking at you, Starbucks).
Photo: Courtesy of Wendy's