Oh, this looks insanely good.

The McDonald’s Milkshake Hack We Wish We Knew About Sooner

Matcha Milkshake Hack
McDonald's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 12, 2025
I’ve seen (and indulged in) so many food trends in my day, and at this point, it can take a lot to really impress me. That being said, there’s one simple hack on the rise right now that truly has me in a chokehold – people have started adding matcha to their McDonald’s milkshakes, and it’s totally transformed how I see mass-produced milkshakes from here on out.

Scroll on to discover the viral milkshake hack that’ll have your matcha cravings running wild!

Matcha Powder

Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS

As a certified matcha freak (yeah, I said it), I've been disappointed at the lack of matcha offerings amongst fast food giants like McDonald's, Wendy’s, In-N-Out, and more. Of course, Starbucks and Dunkin’ scoop out matcha on the daily, but it never comes in true dessert form!

Matcha Vanilla Milkshake Hack

@eatsbyrachel

That’s where this viral milkshake hack comes in – foodies have been pulling up to the drive-thru with their own doses of matcha prepped and ready, then adding it to vanilla or even strawberry milkshakes. Oh, yum! The matcha turns the frozen treats a gorgeous green color, and of course, gently caffeinates each sip.

McDondald's Shake

Matheus Henrin / PEXELS

I think any theoretical matcha dessert offering from popular destinations like McDonald’s or In-N-Out would surely see an up-charge if the chains were adding in the green powder themselves, so I’m also stoked about this new method from the perspective of affordability.

Green Milkshake

Anna Pou / PEXELS

This hack also presents those who are not yet totally sold on matcha (um, how?!) with an accessible way to enjoy the powdered green tea blend. Matcha drinks have an infamous reputation for tasting either too grassy or too bitter (or both), so mixing it into a milkshake sweetens up each sip to the point that it doesn’t taste at all like a traditional latte – but a full-on dessert!

In-N-Out Milkshake

Taylor Musser / Dupe

You can apply this super easy food hack to just about any milkshake from any chain that sells milkshakes like McDonald’s, Wendy’s (need me a Frosty, stat), In-N-Out, Dairy Queen, Sonic, and more. I suggest you pick your favorite place and try it out ASAP!

The Conversation (0)

