12 Exciting Girls Trip Ideas For Women Over 40 To Reunite & Recharge
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Traveling in your 20's and 30's can look a lot different than traveling in your 40's and beyond. Of course, you likely have a bigger travel budget as you get older, but also your tastes and temperament have changed. We want adventure and excitement, but in a more low key way. No matter what age though, girls trips are a time to reconnect with our friends and fuel our creative souls. It's the best of gab, chill time, laughing about our life experiences together and catching up on what's new. Here are 12 amazing adventures to take with your girlfriends to add to your bucket list right now.
Charleston, SC
Charleston is one of the most charming cities and appeals to every kind of traveler, from beach lovers to urban explorers. Dive into city life downtown, where you'll find delicious dining options like French-inspired Felix, Husk (known for its Southern fare), or great-for-brunch Poogan's Porch. Indulge in downtown shopping (there's a whole day's worth here) and relax with a spa treatment at The Charleston Place, also a great place to stay right in the heart of town. Stroll along the charming streets filled with everything from Colonial to Georgian to Classic and Gothic Revival homes, all photo-worthy and jaw-dropping. Enjoy the fresh sea air with early morning or dusk walks along the waterfront to avoid the heat, or take a sunset cruise with a wine toast. Don't miss the chance to visit nearby beaches too, like Sullivan's Island, where celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Bill Murray reportedly own homes.
Sedona, AZ
Located two hours north from Phoenix, this small town is a destination for those who want a bit of rest and relaxation and a natural spiritual boost. As soon as you arrive in town, you're struck by the intense beauty of the legendary red rock buttes that surround the town. There are forests filled with pine trees, junipers, and cacti, as well as a stunning canyon and peaceful creek. While Sedona is known for its natural beauty, it's also a hotbed of activity. There are hikes, bike rides, wild jeep tours, spa treatments, spiritual readings, and a delicious assortment of restaurants. Check out Mii Amo for an all-inclusive wellness getaway. Here you’ll find 23 casitas with private balconies or patios, in-room kiva fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as a new restaurant called Hummingbird. The Hummingbird menu includes items like salmon ceviche, duck breast, poulet rouge, and gluten-free and vegan selections. Daily guided meditations and special presentations and ceremonies (examples include a Summer Solstice Ceremony and Canyon Bathing) create an ideal environment to slow down and refocus, and at the Enchantment Resort next door you’ll find additional amenities you can use while exploring the surrounding 400 miles of trails.
Nashville, TN
Historically, Music City has been mostly known for one thing (music), but in the last few years, the city has been attracting artists of all genres, from chefs to musicians, helping to bolster the city’s reputation as a trendy, must-visit destination. Whether you’re looking to make some sweet music or you’re after another creative endeavor, Nashville’s growing arts and makers scene is hitting all the right notes. Step back in time at Union Station Hotel, a train-station-turned-hotel. The architecture of the early 1900s Romanesque building, the primo location (within walking distance of The Gulch and other nightlife hot spots) and the newly updated modern-meets-historic rooms make this one of the city’s swankiest spots to crash. Enjoy some Southern BBQ at Shotgun Willie’s in East Nashville (top it off with some bourbon banana pudding), shop vintage at the Old Made Good (OMG), which repurposes antiques and thrift-store finds into something extra special; and catch live music at the Bluebird Cafe, where artists like Taylor Swift and Faith Hill had their career-defining moments.
Miami, FL
Miami is a perfect getaway with girlfriends seeking sunshine and nightlife. The award-winning Eden Roc Miami Beach is a solid, oceanfront stay with bright, spacious rooms and multiple pools. The resort is located in Mid Beach so you’re close to all the South Beach buzz, but also far enough to catch a break in a more relaxing environment. For brunch with a side of pool party, book a table at Strawberry Moon, where brunch is served Friday through Sunday in an gorgeous setting. This particular stretch of Miami Beach is the most popular amongst tourists (less so with locals) so you might have some crowds, but it’s worth it to experience quintessential Miami. For a more local experience, head a bit north and pull up your chair at Haulover Beach. Come dinnertime, Española Way is one of the best streets in South Beach. Strolling up and down this pedestrians-only, European-style street, you could easily forget you’re in Miami. Pop into Tropezón for Spanish tapas and creative gin cocktails in an Andalusian-inspired space, then continue the night at M2 or LIV for megaclub vibes, and don’t be surprised if you bump into celebrities at the latter.
Newport, RI
This seaside town in Rhode Island is home to Gilded Age mansions and some of the best beaches along the east coast. Only one hour from Boston and three hours from New York City (without traffic), Newport is accessible via train or bus from either East Coast capital. Go island hopping to the coves of Jamestown and the diminutive Goat Island, and enjoy the view from the fields of Hammersmith Farm (Jackie Kennedy’s summer home). Another must-do for any first-time traveler to Newport is the Cliff Walk, a walking trail that winds along the coast from First Beach (and the mansions on Bellevue) to the sandy shores of Ocean Drive. When it comes to Newport nightlife, there’s one spot that’s the center of it all: Clarke Cooke House, a three-story bar that includes a midlevel for open-air cocktails, a raw bar, and live music, while the basement plays host to an underground nightclub. For food: Flo’s Clam Shack, next to First Beach, is iconic for its quahogs and fried seafood and Newport Creamery is a local go-to for ice cream. Also, a sunset sail is sure to appeal to rosé aficionados.
Canyon Ranch, CA
Secluded within 16 acres of majestic redwoods in Northern California is the all-inclusive Canyon Ranch Woodside. There are additional locations in Tucson, Lenox (outside of Boston), and Las Vegas. If you find forest bathing appealing, this is the ideal wellness getaway for you. Stay in one of 24 luxe treehouse rooms that peek through the forest, to ropes courses and guided meditations that take place under the magnificent canopy. Locally sourced dining menus are served al fresco or in a cozy dining room and include afternoon tapas, colorful salads, and fresh salmon. Each day, Canyon Ranch offers dozens of mind-body activities including hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, dancing, and free-flow abstract painting. Upcoming summer wellness presentations and workshops focus on themes such as “Wisdom of the Horse and Herd” equine therapy; “Activating Your Empathy and Intuition”; and “Find Your Purpose.” Spa treatments include Forest Aromatherapy Treatment and Hiker’s Retreat, designed to perk up your feet after a strenuous hike.
Arches National Park, Utah
More than 2,000 natural stone arches make Arches National Park a special place in Utah. Travelers from around the world come to see the rare colored formations and brilliant sunsets that light up the sky each night. Hikers and rock climbers will love the endless options for exploring, while more low-key visitors are sure to dig the camping (don’t miss Devil’s Garden!), photo ops and ranger-led nature walks. Bring a bike or car to see as much of the 18-mile scenic road as you can or to journey to the nearby Canyonlands National Park or Dead Horse Point State Park. If you don’t want to stay inside one of the national parks, plan to book a hotel or Airbnb in Moab — it’s just four miles away and has tasty restaurants and some seriously cool shops.
NYC
New York City is an irresistible girls trip nearly anytime of year. From the free summer concerts in the park to the fall foliage in and around the city to the holiday buzz from Rockefeller Center to Union Square, the city offers so many exciting adventures ideal for a girls' trip. Shop anywhere from Fifth Avenue to Soho to the Brooklyn Flea for vintage finds. Sightsee along landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island with a ferry ride, Governor’s Island for a bike ride, or the High Line for a chill escape from the bustle. West Village is a scene out of Sex and the City with charming brownstones and delightful eateries like Boucherie. Enjoy Italian fare at Eataly, a rooftop drink at Panorarama Room from Roosevelt Island's Graduate hotel, high tea at the Plaza Hotel, and a spa treatment at Great Jones Spa. There's so much to pack in! Explore museums like the MoMA and Met too, and catch a Broadway show like Tony-winningStereophonic to top off your trip.
Big Sky, Montana
Known for legendary skiing and easy access to Yellowstone National Park, the Big Sky area is perfect for immersing yourself in the great outdoors. Yellowstone is full of wildlife, waterfalls, geysers, and geologic wonders. Explore on horseback or by foot, the canyon ravines, many hiking trails, and wildflower-filled fields in the warmer months, as well as zip-lining, whitewater rafting, paddle-boarding, and tubing. After, chill with a customized spa treatment at one of the many spas, like the Solace at the Big Sky Resort, or go for a soak in the Bozeman Hot Springs. Check out Bozeman for delicious food and drink, like wood-fired pizzas at Blackbird and wine at Plonk.
Chicago
Chicago has one of the best city vibes that blends Midwestern friendliness with big-city sophistication. Take in scenic river walks and hop on an architecture river cruise to get a lay of the land. Shop the Magnificent Mile, Wicker Park’s trendy boutiques and Fulton Market. Art lovers will fawn over The Art Institute of Chicago, and Second City comedy shows make for a fun night out. Try Beatrix for brunch, Cindy’s Rooftop for stunning views of beautiful Millennium Park and Lake Michigan, and a cooking class at the Chopping Block to bond with your girls. Don’t miss the deep dish Chicago pizza at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and inventive cocktails at The Aviary before you wrap up your weekend!
Santa Fe, NM
B+C founder Brit Morin recently hosted a girls trip to Santa Fe, and it was the perfect weekend for her creative friends. They started the trip with a photography class at Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and explored the city behind the lens. They stayed at the Inn of the Five Graces — think maximalist style and comfort with a Santa Fe twist. Ofc, you cannot visit Santa Fe without a stop at the Georgia O’Keefe’s Home at Ghost Ranch. Some of Brit's personal highlights: Soaking in the Japanese-inspired tubs at Ten Thousand Waves spa and shooting cowboy photos at Mortenson’s Ranch where celebs like Tom Hanks have filmed movies. "We packed in quite an adventure taking in the art, color, food and natural beauty of the city, all while upping our Instagram game. I cannot wait to go back," she said.
Sonoma, CA
My favorite place to live is also my favorite place for people to come visit! Sonoma is Napa Valley's charming cousin, but a little more laid back with walk-in wineries and delicious eateries that don't require a months-in-advance reservation. The Lodge at Sonoma is one of my favorite spa experiences with private warm pool and sauna area, plus cozy private reading areas before you get your treatment. MacArthur Hotel is another favorite with their outdoor restaurant Layla, that is stunning in design and perfect for a leisurely lunch. The Fairmont Mission Inn & Spa is another must on my visitor list — cozy outdoor firepits are perfect for grabbing a bite to eat and a glass of wine (Friday nights they have live music and food trucks in the summer). All of the above can be a bit pricey for an overnight but you can definitely take advantage of their amenities without an overnight stay. Take a bike ride along the Sonoma bike path, which cuts straight to the town square for shopping and eating (Sunflower Caffe has a darling garden in the back) and Valley Bar and Bottle offers inventive California cuisine that's sourced locally and so delicious in an outdoor setting. The bike path leads to two Sonoma wineries — Bartholomew Estate Winery, where you can do a short hike into the oak grove of the winery or grab a bottle and a picnic table in the park and California's first winery, Buena Vista Winery, built in 1857. Cheers!
