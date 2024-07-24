10 Charming California Small Towns To Visit For Your Next West Coast Adventure
California is one my favorite states for so many reasons: the beach, the mountains, the weather, the food. But, one of the main reasons I love California is the plethora of insanely cute, small towns you can visit. There are so many unique destinations, and each offers something completely different. From small mountain towns, to trendy beach towns, there is an endless list of adorable places to travel or road trip to in California. Here's a list of all my favorites for your next trip!
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Hyatt Carmel
This town is located in one of my favorite areas on the coastline of California. In fact, it's so cool that Taylor Swift went recently on a double date with Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper. This adorable town in Northern California has such a sweet coastal charm to it. There are so many quaint and affordable inns that I fell in love with when I came, but the Hyatt Carmel Highlands is a fantastic option as well! It's a very walkable city with shops everywhere and the beach right in the middle of town. When you visit, make sure to hit up the rest of the "Golden Triangle" in Monterey and Pebble Beach — they're so cute, and all in a 20-mile radius!
St. Helena
Inn St. Helena
I recently stayed in St. Helena on a roadtrip up to Napa, and it was a perfect escape from home. It was quiet, quaint, and oh-so-cute. The town is filled with incredible wineries nearby, great food, and the sweetest people. I seriously fell in love with how charming it was. I mean, just look at how adorable the Inn St. Helena is! If you're nearby definitely check out Calistoga, Yountville, and downtown Napa. All cute towns with great wineries and food.
Idyllwild
Kayla Walden
This is a funky little town that will totally excite you with its strange, yet mega-cool vibes. I love the quirkiness that's injected into every corner of this place. There are plenty of small-businesses and unique shops in town, as well as a wine tasting art gallery — yes, you read that correctly — that I love visiting. Plus, there's an old school movie theater that I'm honestly just obsessed with! Cellphone service here is notoriously bad, but that's fine because I love this town for a peaceful, quiet getaway anyway!
Fun fact: The mayor is a golden retriever named Max. And no, I'm not joking.
Julian
Visit Julian
Julian is another great town to visit if you're looking for something unique and quiet. You can see the stars, embrace nature, and feel like you're living your best Gilmore Girls dream. It's especially beautiful in the fall and winter when the leaves are changing, or there's snow! This really is a magical small-town spot that I love, and I honestly can't wait to re-visit!
Solvang
Solvang USA
Solvang is a Scandi-girl's dream with its Danish-inspired buildings, food, and activities! The whole town instantly makes you feel like you were transported straight into Europe — all without even leaving the country! I come here often since it's such a short ride away from LA. It's always such a fun visit with incredible food, and lot's to walk around and see. The Danish charm of this town will definitely entice you to come back many times after!
Crestline
Visit Crestline
There's no better feeling than driving into the mountains of California to a nice, cool lake in the summertime. If you're a fan of Arrowhead, but don't want to deal with the crowds or tourism, then definitely check out Crestline. It's a mountain oasis with a fun lake (Lake Gregory), that even hosts slides in the summer for kids and adult alike to enjoy. I love this town for its fun thrift stores and nice locals. Oh, and it's also insanely affordable, too — always a plus! With it only being about 20 minutes from Arrowhead, I would highly recommend it for your next mountain destination!
Ojai
Ojai Valley Inn
Ojai is mountain meets wineries meets luxury, if you get what I mean. It's a very posh town tucked away in the mountains with wineries everywhere, luxury shopping, and gorgeous hotels (like the Ojai Valley Inn). It's a good boujee spot if you're wanting to feel fancy, and perhaps run into Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle — she visits the town often! This is a beautiful place with a lot to do, so you'll truly never get bored in this California oasis!
Los Olivos
Beckmen Vineyards
This town is very similar to Napa, except it's so much closer to LA, which I love as an LA native. Los Olivos also has more of a small-town feel than large city Napa, so it's much more slow paced — perfect for anyone who wants all the good wine (hello, Beckmen Vineyards!) without all the crowds. The food paired with the wineries is absolutely superb! I would highly recommend SY Kitchen for some incredible food and dining experience! The hotels, like The Inn at Matthei's Tavern, are like you're living in a Nancy Meyers movie. So much fun, and such pretty sights!
Joshua Tree
National Park Service
I love the Airbnbs in Joshua Tree! They truly make you feel like you are glamping in the best way possible! While there isn't much to do in this town besides relax, camp, and enjoy the stars, there is a great thrifting scene on the main street with lots of niche shops and antiques. I love to come here for the coolest, most rare finds!
Dana Point
Waldorf Astoria
Dana Point has to be one of the most luxurious beach and areas in California. With incredible resorts and hotels (my fave is Waldorf Astoria Monarch Bay) there's no shortage of amenities, pools, and spas. So come here if you're looking for less travel and more vacation, if you know what I mean. Peak relaxation, and on the beach no less!
Header image via Solvang USA
