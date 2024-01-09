This Is What To Wear To Pilates If It's Your First Time
Figuring out what to wear to Pilates can be such a struggle. Other than the fact that there’s some real style competition (seriously – gym ‘fits have become more of a flex than actual muscles are), you don’t want to wear something too loose-fitting, but your get-up also shouldn’t restrict you.
If Pilates is part of your 'New Year, New Me' scheme, most pilates instructors recommend fitted clothing because it doesn’t get in the way of the necessary equipment and just allows for freer, more aligned movement. You’ll want to opt for things like leggings, capris, bike shorts, and fitted tops or sports bras for your next Pilates class. A good, simple outfit formula to follow is just fitted bottoms and a sports bra. I definitely back the idea that just because something is functional, it doesn’t have to be, well, ugly. These ideas on what to wear to Pilates prove it!Just like a workout playlist pushes you to do your personal best, the right attire will only amplify your movement. Check out these Pilates-ready picks to get you sweatin’ up a storm – in style.
Tops + Sports Bras
Girlfriend Collective Ivory Paloma Racerback Bra
This sports bra lands lower than your typical top, providing ample coverage that'll keep everything in check, even when you're doing elaborate moves.
All in Motion Rib Long Sleeve Top
When I think of what to wear to Pilates, I think of breathable long sleeve tops. This baby blue one made out of sweat-wicking material channels the 'soft girl' aesthetic of the workout method perfectly, and the cutout in the back only adds more feminine flair.
All in Motion Light Support Rib Triangle Bra
Same thing goes for anything light pink! Stepping out in a pink get-up will get you right in the Pilates spirit and set your outlook straight for an ahh-mazing workout. Look great, feel great! I love the unique cut of the light support sports bra.
FP Movement Free Throw Muscle Tank
This tank top won't leave you feeling unsupported whatsoever. Its fabric is thick and even stretches in all directions, allowing you to move whichever way with ease.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Womens Square Neck Longline Sports Bra
This top's square neck turns it into a great contender for wearing outside of the Pilates studio, too! It comes in 19 different colors to match your energy on any given day, and the 400+ 5-star reviews on this piece really tout it for its buttery-soft feel.
JoyLab Corset Detail Bra
This tank top-bra hybrid boasts a unique corset cut that works with an expertly-cut v-neck that flatters your shape to the max.
P.E Nation Free Play Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This perfectly pink tee is a stylish Pilates 'fit cover-up that you can style before things get sweaty.
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
This basic top has a fun cinched detail that runs along the sides, adding some visual interest to your Pilates outfit. It truly proves that workout wear doesn't have to be drab!
Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra
You'll feel so powerful at Pilates class when you slip into this sports bra. It provides a nice balance between light and medium support, so you could also tote it along for other types of movement! No matter what you're doing, this pick is extremely flattering.
FP Movement Never Better Long Tank
A long top like this one is the perfect choice for even more coverage. It's business in the front, and party in the back, baby! Plus, black goes with everything.
Leggings
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
These ultra-soft leggings hug your figure in the comfiest way ever. Though they're flexible, they still have a nice hold to them so you can feel confident they won't budge while you're gettin' your Pilates on.
Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging
7/8 length leggings are hot, but this pair from Outdoor Voices is one of the best out there. They flaunt some side pockets for your phone and keys (and even more essentials) alongside an adjustable internal drawstring that you can use to find your perfect fit around the waist. The high-impact design ensures they won't slip down as you're squatting, planking, and more.
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings
The wide, elastic waistband on these Pilates-ready leggings actually features a fun crossover design that compliments your bod perfectly. These really feel like you're wearing nothing, eliminating any wardrobe-related distractions from your workout.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging
Though pretty basic, the silky-soft feel of these leggings will have you hooked. Compared to other gym-oriented leggings, these have a gentle compression for utmost comfort. They come in 34 different colors to suit your style.
High-Rise Good Karma Crop Leggings
You haven't seen breathability like this. These capri-style leggings have tiny pinholes that let air in and let your legs breathe during your routine!
FP Movement High-Rise Ankle Breathe Deeper Leggings
If you're more of a leggings + sports bra kind of person, you'll want to show off this ruched design that lies a little above the waist. Plus, how gorgeous is this lilac color?
Girlfriend Collective Plum Scoop Unitard
Want a true one-and-done? Sport a unitard. They come in short and legging form, but I think the legging ones are a lot more practical for Pilates. This one's slimming and sculpting, whereas shorts unitards might pose a problem of riding up and chafing your thighs.
Shorts
All in Motion Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Bike Shorts 6"
Nothing beats a good old bike short! This simple pair is made of spandex material that moves with you, and they're a great style for wearing in the day-to-day.
Girlfriend Collective Blood Orange High-Rise Run Short
Turn the heat up in these bright orange bike shorts! They'll infuse your Pilates outfit with just the right amount of energy you need to push yourself.
Outdoor Voices SuperForm 3.5" Short
These short-shorts stay put with every movement, and even though they boast a 3.5-inch inseam, they still make plenty of room for two (yes, two!) phone pockets along the sides.
BALEAF Freeleaf Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets
These firey-red bike shorts stretch up to 260% from their original size, so they'll hug you to a tee even in the weirdest Pilates positions. The material is fairly breathable, too, so you won't be working out in discomfort.
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Lasercut Running Short
The tiny laser-cut holes on these lavender bottoms, paired with an adorable scalloped hem, work to bring some feminine vibes to your workout 'fit.
Jackets + Cover-Ups
Locachy Slim Fit Full Zip Athletic Running Sports Workout Jacket
All the Pilates baddies have a fun jacket that they can wear on the way to class! This zippered gym jacket cinches your waist in the most flattering way possible so you can step out the door with confidence.
Strawberry Western Ballet Tie Shrug
For even more girly vibes, this shrug comes through with a darling dotted pattern and a frilly bow that ties in the front. Keep it on during your Pilates warm-up for a cute addition.
BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover
For colder days, this ribbed pullover provides the perfect amount of warmth that'll cover you up before you hit the gym.
PRETTYGARDEN Waffle Knit Tracksuit
This pretty-in-pink matching set was made for pulling up to Pilates. The waffle knit fabric is unbelievably cozy for all phases of your workout!
Accessories
BLONGW Pilates Socks
Not all Pilates studios call for socks, but if you prefer them, this crew-length set will be there for multiple workouts a week.
FACESOFT Eco Friendly Gym Towel
Of course, sweat is a huge portion of Pilates. This plush towel will catch all of your hard work and absorb it with ease! It'll wash super easily with the rest of your laundry, too.
