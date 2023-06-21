How I Dress To Look Like A Farmer's Market Baddie
To some, farmer's markets are a delightful pocket of weekend time to take care of their weekly grocery shopping in one swift visit. To others (AKA me) farmer's markets are an unashamed social performance. I've always been one to people-watch, and I've come to learn that these local vendor events are essentially an IRL fashion show – and they're the absolute *best* place for finding new fashion inspiration. Here's what all the farmer's market baddies are wearing this season!
What do you wear to a farmer's market?
Sporting on outfit that's equal parts comfy, stylish, and functional (think plenty of pockets for storage, big wide-brim hats for shade, and cushy walking shoes) is ideal for farmer's market visits. No matter your personal style, you'll thank yourself for wearing clothes that can withstand warm weather when you're wandering around looking for fresh produce. 🥬
The Farmer's Market Baddie
The real trick to looking like a farmer's market baddie is striking a thoughtful balance between comfort and style. To achieve the look, you'll want to transform any function-forward 'fit to a chic one by choosing designs with flair and accessorizing. So while an oversized shirt and jorts combo is just fine on its own, taking things a step further by dressing it up with layered necklaces, strappy summer sandals and eye-catching sunglasses will help you reach farmer's market baddie status. 🫡
Farmer's Market Outfit Ideas for the Easygoing, Nature-Loving Granola Girl
From my close observation, there are two main categories of women's farmer's market style: one that's for the laid-back granola girls who are ready to go with the flow wearing loose-fitting designs, and another that's tailored to the health nut, 'clean girl' aesthetic gals who'd rather sport athleisure. The first is classified by big sun hats, flowy linen pants, oversized tops, sundresses, maxi skirts, and flat sandals.
Big Sun Hats
The North Face Class V Brimmer Sun Hat ($45)
The Nature Lover™️ at the farmer's market looooves a good sun hat since it keeps harmful UV rays away, and this one from outdoorsy brand, The North Face makes it all the more appealing to her. Keep this one on when the sun's out, then take it off when you need to, keeping it close using the handy adjustable drawstring.
Athleta Floppy Sunhat ($35)
To infuse a bit more color into your farmer's market wardrobe, this floppy brimmed hat flaunts vibrant floral blooms that match the summer season perfectly.
Universal Thread Striped Straw Bucket Hat ($20)
Picking any piece that uses organic weaved materials – like straw, raffia, or crochet – is a match made for the chilled-out farmer's market vibe. This one takes a trendy turn, playing with a casual bucket hat silhouette that'll go with sundresses and shorts alike.
Flowy, Lightweight Pants
Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants ($70)
Keep it cool and collected with a pair of linen-clad wide-leg pants. This design from Madewell is super basic, making it an effortless piece to put together with solid tanks, tees, and bralettes.
Urban Outfitters Costa Linen Pant ($49)
This lightweight pant puts some pattern in the mix. The earthy color palette provides the best fit for granola girls, complementing practically *any* piece worn with them. The baggy shape also adds to the at-ease weekend vibe.
ASOS Collusion Pocket Detail Wide Leg Linen Pants ($70)
This is where function within fashion comes into play – the big pockets on these linen pants serve as ample storage to keep your keys, phone, wallet, and other necessities close, so you can reach them when you need them (that'll be $5 for some farmer's market apples, please), and put them away when you don't
Easy-to-Wear Tops and Tees
Urban Outfitters Vinnie's Veggies Baby Tee ($35)
To retain the relaxed persona, you don't want to be wearing anything with extra bits and bobs that could potentially cause irritation during your farmer's market stint. That's why opting for easy-to-wear tops like baby tees, big shirts, and simple tanks are classic. This Vinnie's Veggies tee recalls the homegrown feel of your local outdoor market with ease.
Old Navy UltraLite Oversized Rib-Paneled Tunic T-Shirt ($16, was $23)
The outdoorsy gal is simply obsessed with anything breathable and breezy, and this tunic-like t-shirt does the *best* job at making hot summers more bearable via an open back details and a thin rib-knit fabric construction.
SweatyRocks Deep V-Neck Halter Cami Crop Top ($23)
This thin, deep-cut halter tank boasts lacy details throughout the neckline and bodice (is peplum *really* making a comeback?) to enhance a more feminine look. The open back allows you to show off some skin and comfortably soak up the sun while you take care of your grocery list at the farmer's market.
Long Sundresses and Maxi Skirts
free-est The Convertible Skirt ($88)
It's not the freshest summer 'fit without a free-flowing maxi skirt. This layered one from Free People boosts your laid-back look – plus, it coverts into a strapless summer dress when the time's right.
Billabong La Mer Midi Dress ($100)
A maxi dress means your farmer's market outfit is an easy one-and-done. Just make sure you're accessorizing with comfortable sandals, boho jewelry, and a larger-than-life tote bag to hold all your food finds.
GAP Linen-Blend Tie-Back Tiered Maxi Dress ($75, was $98)
This light linen find holds a crossed tie-back detail to amp up that free-spirited style. The warm color palette is summertime's best companion, and the cozy fabric will keep you from literally drowning in sweat when you're outside.
Cozy Sandals
Dirty Laundry Plays Casual Sandal ($70)
If you're going to pledge your loyalty to just *one* farmer's market fashion item, stay loyal to a pair of casual sandals. After all, you want your experience to be nothing but easy-going – and a comfortable shoe will get you there. This pick definitely supports your feet, all while owning fun details like a platform build and colorful crochet straps.
Teva Flatform Universal Sandal ($70)
The Teva Flatforms offer a cushy sole, so every step you take is perfectly padded. This style comes in a handful of different colorways, so your shoe game becomes a choose-your-own-adventure type of thing.
Birkenstock Arizona ($130)
Birks are undoubtedly very Granola Girl. The two buckle-strapped design is their signature look that goes well with just about anything – from dresses to pants, or skorts to shorts.
Farmer's Market Fashion for the Health-Obsessed Clean Girl
The Clean Girl is the person looking for all the healthy finds at the farmer's market. When you see her pass by in a matching set and sunnies, she's already checked fresh tomatoes and farm-grown eggs off her list. She likely has an iced matcha latte in-hand (with almond milk, of course) as she confidently strolls the endless aisles of vendors, with plans to do a quick pilates workout when she gets home. This look leans into athleisure with an elevated vibe.
Matching Sets
Lune Active LUNA SCULPT One-Shoulder Rib Bra ($100) + High-Waisted Rib Short ($85)
Sporting a matching set gives people the impression that you just came from yoga, or are on your way to another workout class. Any activewear will also keep you comfortable AF as you shop the farmer's market. This white set from Lune Active is made for summer, when the days are simply scorching.
Outdoor Voices Doing Things Thrive Bra ($58) + TechSweat 5" Thrive Short ($58)
This groovy print from Outdoor Voices comes in sporty tops *and* bottoms, so you can match up your market 'fit. Each piece is generously breathable so you can keep cool.
Parks Project Big Sur Ferns Recycled Cropped Tank ($55) + Hiker Short ($60)
This duo does it well for a little bit bolder take on the farmer's market matching set. Purple, green, and cream white come together in a leafy graphic print that recalls the great outdoors!
Trendy Sunglasses
A New Day Rectangle Sunglasses ($17)
The Cool Gal can't get enough sunglasses, and the more colorful, the better. It shouldn't matter whether these eye-catching orange frames match with your Cool Gal outfit or not – just own it alongside some high-waisted bike shorts or leggings, and you're good to go, girlfriend.
Krewe Cameron Sunnies ($255)
Chartreuse continues to be a big hit. The playful color adorns these sporty sunnies on a frosted acetate material, so your sun-blocking look is sturdy yet stylish.
Crap Eyewear The Sweet Leaf ($89)
The Sweet Leaf silhouette from Crap Eyewear gives 90's babe in the best ways possible. The oval shape adds artsy flair to the basic matching sets the health-obsessed girl is wearing – the ultimate accessory for summer outfits.
Baseball Caps
Madewell Broken In Baseball Cap ($30)
Topping your farmer's market outfit off with a baseball cap not only adds a sense of mystery, but it's a helpful accessory for blocking out unwanted sun. This design from Madewell is rid of any tacky logos or slogans, making it an easy-to-pair pick.
Glossier You Look Good Cap ($30)
This cap with an embroidered "you look good" reminder celebrates your confidence and individuality, no matter where you go.
Anthropologie Pickleball Baseball Cap ($42)
The pickleball craze has finally caught up with mainstream fashion. Wearing this Pickleball Social Club cap in public settings tells everyone that you're active and trendy, two highly desired traits of every aesthetically-pleasing Clean Girl.
Sleek Sneakers
HOKA Bondi 8 ($165)
Beneficial walking or workout shoes are a *must* for the farmer's market. The Bondi 8's from HOKA offers a cloud-like step, available in a plethora of colors. The Clean Girl will likely lean towards an all-white or neutral-colored shoe.
New Balance 530 ($100)
These dad sneakers are best worn with a matching athletic set comprised of leggings and a sleek sports bra.
Reebok Club C Extra Platform Sneaker ($90)
These casual yet functional platform sneakers are an absolute breeze to lace up and go. The stark white body will please practically any outfit, but a sportier look works best.
Tote Bags
Intense Emotions Tote Bag ($35)
With this massive canvas tote, you can carry more than your emotions – finally fit those juicy farmer's market lemons to be squeezed, and the freshly-baked muffins you're saving for breakfast in this bag that fits *so* easily over the shoulder.
Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote ($14)
This bag has some more structure to keep all of your local goods safe and secure. The outside picket is the real hero, though, allowing ample space for your phone, keys, and wallet – all within an easy-to-reach spot!
Baggu Duck Bag ($38)
The Duck Bag from Baggu can be used for day trips, work items, and farmer's market hauls. It can be carried by the handles, or over your shoulder, so each of your looks gets customized with comfort.
Header image via Meredith Holser
