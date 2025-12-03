Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Season 14 is on the way!

Lori Loughlin Is FINALLY Coming Back To Hallmark Romance 'When Calls The Heart'!

when calls the heart season 14 hallmark
Eike Schroter/Crown Media
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Not only will When Calls The Heart season 13 see the return of Brooke Shields, but the series is returning for season 14 — and Lori Loughlin is back! The Full House actress was written off the romance TV show in 2019 after it was revealed she was one of the affluent parents bribing college officials in Operation Varsity Blues. Well Lori, and her character Abigail Stanton, are back. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about When Calls The Heart season 14, coming to Hallmark Channel soon.

Is Lori Loughlin returning to When Calls the Heart?

lori loughlin when calls the heart season 14

Eike Schroter/Crown Media

Yes, Lori Loughlin (and her character Abigail Stanton) are returning for When Calls The Heart season 14!

"Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," Hallmark Media's head of programming Michelle Vicary said in a statement. "At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail's story with her return to this beloved series."

Where can I watch When Calls The Heart season 14?

When Calls the Heart season 14 release date

Hallmark Media

When Calls The Heart season 14 is coming to Hallmark Channel, and Deadline reports the new season will film next year so that it can premiere in 2027.

Who's in the When Calls The Heart season 14 cast?

elizabeth and nathan dancing together

Hallmark Media

In addition to Lori Loughlin, we're sure to see the return of all our other favorite stars! The When Calls The Heart cast includes:

  • Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton
  • Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant
  • Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter
  • Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton
  • Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie
  • Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter
  • Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter
  • Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard
  • Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen
  • Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield
  • Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

How many episodes are in When Calls The Heart season 14?

When Calls The Heart Season 121. When Calls The Heart — Stream on Hallmark+Hallmark Media

The new season of the show will feature 12 episodes.

Where is When Calls The Heart filmed?

when calls the heart filming locations

Eike Schroter/Crown Media

When Calls the Heart is mainly filmed a a family farm in Langley, called the MacInnes Farms, outside of Vancouver, Canada.

Excited for When Calls the Heart season 14? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on all your favorite shows!

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

stranger things season 5 news
TV

Um, We Finally Have The 'Stranger Things' Finale Runtime

stranger things season 5 part 2 netflix
TV

What To Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Part 2 After THAT Ending

People We Meet On Vacation Trailer: Watch Tom Blyth & Emily Bader In Emily Henry's New Movie
Movies

The 'People We Meet On Vacation' Trailer Is Here!

percy jackson and the olympians season 2 episodes disney plus
TV

Demigods! Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Percy Jackson' Season 2.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit