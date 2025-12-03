Lori Loughlin Is FINALLY Coming Back To Hallmark Romance 'When Calls The Heart'!

Not only will When Calls The Heart season 13 see the return of Brooke Shields, but the series is returning for season 14 — and Lori Loughlin is back! The Full House actress was written off the romance TV show in 2019 after it was revealed she was one of the affluent parents bribing college officials in Operation Varsity Blues. Well Lori, and her character Abigail Stanton, are back. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about When Calls The Heart season 14, coming to Hallmark Channel soon.

Is Lori Loughlin returning to When Calls the Heart? Eike Schroter/Crown Media Yes, Lori Loughlin (and her character Abigail Stanton) are returning for When Calls The Heart season 14! "Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," Hallmark Media's head of programming Michelle Vicary said in a statement. "At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail's story with her return to this beloved series."

Where can I watch When Calls The Heart season 14? Hallmark Media When Calls The Heart season 14 is coming to Hallmark Channel, and Deadline reports the new season will film next year so that it can premiere in 2027.

Who's in the When Calls The Heart season 14 cast? Hallmark Media In addition to Lori Loughlin, we're sure to see the return of all our other favorite stars! The When Calls The Heart cast includes: Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

as Nathan Grant Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter

as LeVeaux Coulter Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton

as Abigail Stanton Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie

as Allie Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter

as Lee Coulter Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

as Faith Carter Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

as Lucas Bouchard Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

as Henry Gowen Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

as Joseph Canfield Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

How many episodes are in When Calls The Heart season 14? 1. When Calls The Heart — Stream on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media The new season of the show will feature 12 episodes.

Where is When Calls The Heart filmed? Eike Schroter/Crown Media When Calls the Heart is mainly filmed a a family farm in Langley, called the MacInnes Farms, outside of Vancouver, Canada.

Excited for When Calls the Heart season 14? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on all your favorite shows!