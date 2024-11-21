Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

bathroom renovation
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

I'm Fully Obsessed With This All-Blue Bathroom Reno — See The Transformation

Mark Ruffalo 13 Going On 30
Celebrity News

Mark Ruffalo Loves '13 Going On 30' As Much As The Rest Of Us — And This Is His Favorite Scene

holiday drinks
Food

9 Holiday Drinks That Are Way Better Than A Peppermint Mocha

nobody wants this season 2
TV

'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston Has An Open Invitation To Appear In 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2
TV

This Is The BEST 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2 Update

zendaya euphoria season 3
TV

A Major 'Euphoria' Star Just Dropped Out Of Season 3

emily blunt josh oconnor steven spielberg new movie
Entertainment

OMG, Josh O'Connor & Emily Blunt Joined Steven Spielberg's New Movie

scream 7 movie news
Movies

'Yellowstone' Prequel Star Joins 'Scream 7' As Neve Campbell's Daughter

home decor trends 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

14 Home Decor Trends To Watch Out For In 2025

home color trends
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

6 Gorgeous Home Color Trends That Aren't Just Neutrals

Zendaya the drama a24 robert pattinson
Movies

Um, Zendaya Just Threw A Drink At Someone's Car

kate winslet and leonardo dicaprio friendship
Celebrity News

Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Reunion Is A True Treasure