Bye, PSL! Per Starbucks Menu Leaks, Peppermint Mochas Return Next Month
Good news for those of you who are already growing tired of pumpkin spice season: Starbucks’ holiday menu for 2024 was just leaked, and it reportedly brings back a ton of seasonal favorites starting next month!
From a classic Peppermint Mocha to the beloved Caramel Brûlée Latte, the recent menu rumors say a new Refresher flavor, 6 unique cold foams, and 4 new bakery items are on the way as the holidays draw near – including many items we predicted. This lineup is honestly wild. The new additions are rumored to hit Starbucks stores on November 7.
If you just can’t wait to order off the Starbucks holiday menu, here’s every offering reportedly coming to your closest cafe!
Drinks
NEW! Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
The Starbucks holiday menu leak reports that this brand-new Refresher is packed with sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spice. It also has cranberry inclusions and is order-able mixed with water, lemonade or coconut milk.
Starbucks
Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
Chai is a totally underrated holiday flavor in our opinion. This iced drink is crafted with warm chai spices and creamy oat milk, then gets topped with even more frothed oat milk infused with gingerbread-flavored syrup and a sprinkling of spice.
Starbucks
Peppermint Mocha
You know it, and you love it! The Peppermint Mocha has hit Starbucks menus year after year, making it a total statement sip for the holiday season. This drink (available hot or iced) combines peppermint syrup, mocha sauce, and your milk of choice with espresso for a festive feel. It's traditionally topped with whipped cream and tasty chocolate curls.
Starbucks
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
Similar to the classic Peppermint Mocha, this bev swaps chocolate for white chocolate sauce.
Starbucks
Caramel Brûlée Latte
This rumored Starbucks holiday menu drink is very rich. The sweet caramel brûlée sauce totally completes the sip, along with plenty of whipped cream and crunchy lil' brûlée bits for textural variety.
Starbucks
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
Literally like a sugar cookie in liquid form, this super-sweet latte is handcrafted with blonde espresso (it's sweeter and lighter than Starbucks' traditional espresso shots), sugar cookie syrup, and almond milk for a little bit of a lighter effect. It's finished off with red and green sprinkles to up the seasonal vibes even more!
Starbucks
Chestnut Praline Latte
This nutty latte – rumored to return for 2024 – brings on notes of chestnut and praline, which is a nice, flavorful departure from the very expected peppermint you'll see everywhere come holiday time.
Starbucks
Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
Initially introduced for fall 2024, it appears as though the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew will stay on the Starbucks menu well into winter. The salted, pecan-flavored cold foam offers that classic sweet n' salty twist you'd enjoy on fall snacks like trail mix or dipped pretzels. The best part is you can now also order the cold foam in non-dairy form!
Starbucks
Holiday Cold Foams
Per the menu leak, Starbs will be bringing back four beloved holiday-flavored cold foamsand two new options for 2024. They're the perfect drink customization to add to your iced coffees and cold brews if you don't want to order an all-out holiday drink. See all the predicted flavors below:
- NEW! Gingerbread
- NEW! Salted Pecan
- Peppermint Chocolate
- Sugar Cookie
- Chestnut Praline
- Caramel Brûlée
Snacks
NEW! Dark Toffee Bundt
Per the menu leak, this sweet toffee-flavored bundt will be topped with holly- and berry-shaped sprinkles. How perfect for the holiday season!
NEW! Turkey Sage Danish
This savory snack reportedly includes "turkey sausage with creamy béchamel sauce in a pastry." It sounds like Thanksgiving in a single treat, and we can't wait to try it!
NEW! Penguin Cookie
This cutie sugar cookie is decorated like a lil' penguin bundled up for the cold.
Starbucks
Snowman Cake Pop
Starbucks' classic vanilla cake pop gets a wintry twist with an adorable snowman face – this sweet really makes us crave the holiday season!
Starbucks
Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
This cream cheese-filled danish is topped with a slightly-spiced sugar plum jam. It's been one of our go-to's over the past few holiday seasons at Starbucks!
Starbucks
Cranberry Bliss Bar
The Cranberry Bliss Bar has become an absolute staple on the Starbucks holiday menu, and for good reason! This blondie treat is smothered in a delicious cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with orange zest and dried cranberries for added seasonal enjoyment.
What People Are Saying About The Leaked Starbucks Holiday Menu
Though most commenters on @markie_devo's Starbucks holiday menu leak post seem to be excited for the upcoming rumored menu items, some Starbs fans noticed a few things missing from the leaked lineup.
"Still missing eggnog 😢," someone noted.
"Where is the toasted white chocolate mocha 😢😢😢😢," another questioned.
"ALLLLLL these cold foams, and not the one people want: Irish Cream," one more commenter said.
"Ugh still no gingerbread loaf 😭," a disappointed user wrote. "Everything else looks bomb though!"
Despite the Eggnog Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and Gingerbread loaf not being part of this year's menu predictions, the holiday season is our favorite time of year at Starbucks. Many more users share the same sentiment:
"So excited for all chestnut praline shaken espressos & cranberry bliss bars 🎄🎄🎄🎄," someone wrote.
"Oh hell yess all the chestnut praline offerings," another rejoiced.
