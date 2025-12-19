They're giving LOL 😂
The 9 Best White Elephant Gifts To Give In 2025 (All $30 Or Less!)
I know the Christmas season is supposed to be the jolliest time of the year, but with all the expenses I’ve had to make for the high holidays, it’s beginning to look more like the most stressful time of the year, instead. My bank account is metaphorically throwing me the nastiest glare right now, thanks to all the money I’ve recently coughed up on holiday presents for friends and family. No good deed goes unpunished, people!
Because White Elephant exchanges are also part of the Christmas festivities (it never ends), I’m trying to be extremely careful with my spending. I want to buy something for the gift exchange that’s equal parts funny and inexpensive. After all, the whole point of White Elephant is to swap impractical gifts that have a humorous bend.
Fortunately, I’ve managed to round up the most hilarious gifts for the holiday exchange that are under $30. Who’s ready for some shopping?
Scroll to see all our favorite, funny White Elephant gifts for 2025!
Amazon
Dumpster Fire 2025 Ornament
Okay, but how adorable is this dumpster fire ornament? Not only is the design actually kind of brilliant, but the concept behind it is genuinely funny. 11 out of 10, would purchase again.
Amazon
Vino Bat 2-in-1 Wine & Beer Opener
Sure, it’s an unnecessary purchase, but it’s also low-key iconic?
Amazon
Retro Vinyl Coasters (Set of 6)
Actually living for these Retro Vinyl Coasters in the most unironic way possible.
Walmart
LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants
I’m getting this one for my plant mom bestie, who will take a plant in any form, including LEGO botanicals.
Amazon
Giant Ravioli Spoon Rest
A spoon rest? Now this is a truly impractical gift if I’ve ever seen one. And the fact that it just happens to be in the shape of a very realistic-looking ravioli just adds to the absurdity. I’ll take 5 of them.
Amazon
Bad Dad Jokes Desk Calendar
You don’t have to be a father to appreciate a good dad joke. This wholesome calendar, with jokes so unfunny they bounce back and become hilarious again, is the perfect White Elephant gift.
Amazon
There Are Moms Way Worse Than You
This one actually had me snort-laughing out loud. Sometimes, moms just need to be reminded that they’re not as bad as they think they are. Especially when compared to these hilariously illustrated examples.
Amazon
Waffle Soft Throw
Ridiculous? Yes. But perfect for bundling up in while watching the final season of Stranger Things? Also, yes.
Amazon
Mini LED Desk Lamp
Okay, so this one I’m actually obsessing over in a completely unironic way. It’s so cozy and adorable, perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to any living space.
So many options to choose from! Which gift will you be purchasing for your next White Elephant exchange?
