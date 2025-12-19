I know the Christmas season is supposed to be the jolliest time of the year, but with all the expenses I’ve had to make for the high holidays, it’s beginning to look more like the most stressful time of the year, instead. My bank account is metaphorically throwing me the nastiest glare right now, thanks to all the money I’ve recently coughed up on holiday presents for friends and family. No good deed goes unpunished, people!

Because White Elephant exchanges are also part of the Christmas festivities (it never ends), I’m trying to be extremely careful with my spending. I want to buy something for the gift exchange that’s equal parts funny and inexpensive. After all, the whole point of White Elephant is to swap impractical gifts that have a humorous bend.

Fortunately, I’ve managed to round up the most hilarious gifts for the holiday exchange that are under $30. Who’s ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all our favorite, funny White Elephant gifts for 2025!

Amazon Dumpster Fire 2025 Ornament Okay, but how adorable is this dumpster fire ornament? Not only is the design actually kind of brilliant, but the concept behind it is genuinely funny. 11 out of 10, would purchase again.

Amazon Vino Bat 2-in-1 Wine & Beer Opener Sure, it’s an unnecessary purchase, but it’s also low-key iconic?

Amazon Retro Vinyl Coasters (Set of 6) Actually living for these Retro Vinyl Coasters in the most unironic way possible.

Walmart LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants I’m getting this one for my plant mom bestie, who will take a plant in any form, including LEGO botanicals.

Amazon Giant Ravioli Spoon Rest A spoon rest? Now this is a truly impractical gift if I’ve ever seen one. And the fact that it just happens to be in the shape of a very realistic-looking ravioli just adds to the absurdity. I’ll take 5 of them.

Amazon Bad Dad Jokes Desk Calendar You don’t have to be a father to appreciate a good dad joke. This wholesome calendar, with jokes so unfunny they bounce back and become hilarious again, is the perfect White Elephant gift.

Amazon There Are Moms Way Worse Than You This one actually had me snort-laughing out loud. Sometimes, moms just need to be reminded that they’re not as bad as they think they are. Especially when compared to these hilariously illustrated examples.

Amazon Waffle Soft Throw Ridiculous? Yes. But perfect for bundling up in while watching the final season of Stranger Things? Also, yes.

Amazon Mini LED Desk Lamp Okay, so this one I’m actually obsessing over in a completely unironic way. It’s so cozy and adorable, perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to any living space. So many options to choose from! Which gift will you be purchasing for your next White Elephant exchange?

Looking for other shopping & gift inspo? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.