12 "Old-School" Christmas Traditions That We Never See Anymore
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Some old-school Christmas traditions, like caroling and sipping hot chocolate by a crackling fire, bring all the childhood nostalgia feels, while others — fruitcake, anyone? — are perhaps best left in the past. Technology has changed how we celebrate the holidays a lot. But these old-school traditions remind us of the joy of slowing down, baking and making and reading and writing, and savoring the true spirit of the season. Will you bring any of these back to your holiday celebration?
Check out these 12 throwback Christmas traditions!
Handwritten Cards
With the rise of digital cards from online retailers like Moonpig, who will print them out and mail them for you, you rarely see a handwritten holiday card anymore. As a writer, I so appreciate one! As a busy mom, though, I also appreciate being able to click and send 40 cards to family and friends instantly, lol.
Newspaper Wrapping
Granted, the news isn't exactly full of cheer these days and not everyone gets their news in print anymore, but this is such a sustainable choice to new one-use wrapping paper! And @englishstamp makes it so cute to recycle with fun stamp ideas.
Ice Skating On A Pond
I had this childhood fear forever of falling into a frozen pond, but maybe because I now live in California I have nostalgia for this crazy idea. For now, ice skating rinks will have to do!
Door-to-Door Caroling
I'm sure they exist somewhere, but never in my life have I been greeted at the door by carolers. Maybe the pandemic cancelled that tradition? Seems like a fun, neighborly idea but I wonder if we are so divided and distrusting of each other that we'll see this less and less. Still, I'm going to be an optimist here and say let's bring back the door-to-door carolers!
Darning Stockings
Sewing has become a bit of an old art, but long ago apparently people would fix and reuse their stockings instead of buying new. I love the idea of making heirloom stockings you pass on for generations.
Handmade Gifts
With Amazon Prime Days and Black Friday, it's so easy to check out in minutes with your list fully crossed off. But there's also something sweet about taking the time to bake or make something for friends and family. Maybe a homemade candle isn't as exciting as a new tech gadget, but it could be a way to bond with friends for a holiday craft night and/or gift exchange. Here are Unique Handmade Gifts to try this year!
Neighborhood Snowball Fights
Organized neighborhood snowball fights used to be a thing, and movies like Elf make us nostalgic for the tradition. There's nothing like an impromptu snowball fight to make us belly laugh and bond.
Candle-Lit Trees
Candlelit trees are a tradition that dates back to 17th century Germany, but it has fallen out of favor because, well, fire hazard?! Maybe we keep this one in the past.
Tinsel
Long before the bow craze, there was a tinsel. Crazy amounts of tinsel tossed all over your tree. You can't compost a real tree with it and it has a sort of tacky vibe that has also put it on the Christmas tradition chopping block. Plus, it's like glitter - it never fully goes away!
Fruitcake
The Christmas fruitcake has taken a backseat to the so many delicious Christmas dessert recipes you can choose from and has become sort of a holiday movie punchline. Also, is that even fruit?!
Holiday Bonuses in Cash
Cash bonuses! Ha. Most of us don't even use cash anymore, or live near our bosses in order to get a hand-delivered bonus. I expect we won't see the return of cash bonuses in the near future.
Reading On Christmas Eve
My mom always reminds us that on Christmas Eve, Icelanders exchange books as gifts and read them together while enjoying holiday treats. We never actually repeat this tradition, although I sense it's coming soon. These days everyone is so glued to their phones that taking a book break doesn't happen so easily, but why not?! Fireplace optional.
