15 Trader Joe’s Finds Under $13 That Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts
Trader Joe’s has been popping off lately, thanks to the holiday season. The grocer always brings out the big guns once Christmas starts creeping up – my favorite items being the Dark Chocolate Stars, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, Jingle Jangle, and Candy Cane Green Tea, just to name a few.
If you’re also an avid TJ’s shopper, you know the vibe. This year, share all the Trader Joe’s love with your loved ones by getting some of your gift shopping done at the beloved store. These 15 Trader Joe’s gifts are all under $13, and span across food and non-food gift ideas so you can perfect your holiday haul.
Trader Joe's Food Gifts
Trader Joe's
Rum Balls
These fudgy bites are infused with rum, making them one of the best gifts for your pal who loves all things boozy.
Trader Joe's
Cocoa Berry Black Tea Blend
Give the tea lover in your life a box of this fruity-yet-warm tea blend alongside a mug (new or thrifted!) for an adorable gift. You'll definitely want to snag a box for yourself, too.
Trader Joe's
Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoon
This $1 hot chocolate spoon makes such a great, yummy stocking stuffer. I'll absolutely be grabbing a minimum of 15 to give to friends and family.
Trader Joe's
Boozy Bottles
This 9-pack of "sweet and sophisticated" chocolate bottles will instantly get the Christmas party started, thanks to the cognac liqueur inside of 'em.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Dipped French Butter Cookies
You truly can't go wrong with chocolate when it comes to Trader Joe's gifts. Case in point: these "exquisite" dark choc-dipped butter cookies!
Trader Joe's
Crunchy Chili Onion
This chili and onion jar can be used as a dressing, dip, or cooking agent. The crunch is the best part! Just pop a cute lil' bow on this bad boy to totally nail your foodie's stocking stuffer.
Trader Joe's
La Burgondie Cremant De Bourgogne Rose Brut
This $12 raspberry-flavored wine is full of "delicate and refreshingly crisp" sips. It makes the perfect gift to give a host or simply just the wino in your life.
Trader Joe's
Cinnamon Spiced Coffee
Coffee snobs will go crazy for the cinnamon-y goodness of these beans. Try pairing it with TJ's Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins to seal the deal!
Non-Food Trader Joe's Gifts
Trader Joe's
Candy Cane Body Scrub
This coarse, yet nourishing body scrub will give your giftee a taste of the holidays with a refreshing candy cane scent that blooms in every shower.
Trader Joe's
Orange & Spice Scented Candle & Room Spritz
Anyone who loves a good scent will adore this spicy orange duo!
Trader Joe's
Body Wash & Serum Duo
If they still haven't tried any Trader Joe's beauty goodies, this gift set is the perfect pick!
Trader Joe's
Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum
Instantly upgrade their winter skincare routine with this hyaluronic serum that expertly locks in the skin's natural moisture. It's only $9!
Trader Joe's
Brazil Nut Body Trio
This gift set hosts possibly one of TJ's most viral body care scents, Brazil Nut. Many shoppers say it's a nice dupe for the Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream. Using the body butter, body oil, and body mist in conjunction will have your giftee smelling heavenly!
Trader Joe's
Lip Butter Balm Duo
This fan-fave Summer Fridays dupe can hang right on the Christmas tree for a nice December 25 surprise!
Trader Joe's
Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio
The same goes for this adorable hand cream trio, which includes scents like olive oil, cherry blossom, and lavender.
