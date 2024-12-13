17 “Stunning” Target Gifts Under $5 That Make The Best Stocking Stuffers
Opening my stocking is absolutely my favorite part of Christmas morning. There’s nothing a tiny lil’ gift can’t fix! If you’re looking to bulk up your fam’s stockings this year, Target’s got you covered with tons of fun finds under $5. I scoured 300+ Target stocking stuffers and found some truly stunning (and cute) options just in time for Christmas!
Scroll on for the best Target stocking stuffers you can shop for $5 or less!
Target
Wondershop Winter Road Trip Cozy Crew Socks
You can't ever go wrong with a cozy pair of socks! These recall the holiday season in the cutest way.
Target
Favorite Day Reindeer Christmas Cocoa Mix
This readymade hot chocolate mix comes complete with marshmallows for the tastiest cup around. Plus, how adorable (erm, a-deer-able) is that packaging?
Target
Room Essentials Disco Notepad + Pen Set
This shiny notepad will come in handy for collecting New Year's goals, work notes, and, of course, miscellaneous doodles.
Target
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge + Travel Case Ornament
Whether you hang it on the Christmas tree or stuff it in their stocking, any beauty lover will appreciate a brand-new blending sponge (and the handy travel case)!
Target
Teak + Tobacco Reading Light Candle
Got a bookworm in your life? They're sure to love this cozy candle that smells like a robust blend of teak and tobacco for their reading sessions.
Target
Anihana Aromatherapy Shower Steamer
Gift 'em a dose of self-care with this calming, sinus-relieving shower steamer! The aroma is truly heaven.
Target
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Set
This lip + hand care duo comes in the cutest Christmas-y packaging to evoke so much cheer.
Target
Wondershop Christmas Tree Mug
A $5 mug will always get me. This one comes in the shape of a festive Christmas tree for hosting all sorts of hot chocolates, teas, and hot toddies.
Target
Wild Fable Essential Gloves
Gloves make the perfect practical gift for those who live somewhere cold. These even have touch screen compatibility on the fingertips so they don't have to sacrifice comfort to make a call or send a text.
Target
Chapstick 4-Piece Lip Balm Set
If your giftee is anything like me, they'll always adore a new set of lip balms (even though their collection may be overflowing).
Target
Favorite Day Hot Chocolate Drink Bomb
I fear it truly doesn't get any more festive than a chocolate and peppermint combo. This $4 find is sweet.
Target
A New Day Cozy Knit Ribbed Embroidered Cherry Crew Socks
Oh, these socks are so cute! They have little embroidered cherries on the top and even come with an attached gift tag so you don't necessarily have to wrap them.
Target
Wondershop Christmas Cat Mug
Any cat lover will want to reach for this festive feline all year long!
Target
Da Bomb Bath Fizzer Snowflake Gingerbread Bath Bomb
This delicious-smelling bath bomb will infuse their next soak with notes of freshly-baked gingerbread. Plus, once it fizzes away, a little surprise (both adult- and kid-friendly) awaits inside!
Target
SpaLife Radiance Eye Masks 3-Pack
These under eye masks wake up tired eyes with vitamin C and coffee – the perfect post-holiday refresh.
Target
Vitamasques Candy Cane Lip Butter Balm
This sweet lip butter smells like a candy cane, all while nourishing dry winter lips. I'll take 5, thanks.
Target
eos Holiday Candy Cane Lip Sugar Scrub
This $5 lip scrub is a total treat to dehydrated, flaky lips. They'll be reaching for it every day!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
