Whitney Leavitt Finally Spilled About Her Upcoming Romance Movie!

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is starring in her first movie! And not only is Whitney the leading lady in the upcoming All For Love, she's also executive producing. Okay Whit! The first look image is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit (and maybe also start gearing up for Valentine's Day) and we have all the juicy details.

Here's everything you need to know about Whitney Leavitt's All For Love, coming soon.

What is Whitney Leavitt's new movie about? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt) All For Love follows a podcaster named Winona (Whitney Leavitt) who takes on a partnership with a holiday dating app. And when she makes an unexpected connection, it looks like all her Christmas wishes could be coming true. But the big secret? The stranger is actually Luke (Jesse Kove), who's helping her renovate a family property just in time for Christmas. "Here’s your Christmas present…but you can’t open it till next year," Whitney posted on Instagram. "A new holiday movie starring @jessekove & @whitleavitt is coming out December 2026 🎄✨ wrapped up with a bow by @ninthhousefilms."

Where can I watch All For Love? The movie will premiere in December 2026, but we don't have a streamer quite yet. Stay tuned for more updates!

Who's in the All For Love cast? Hulu/Disney So far, the All For Love cast includes two actors, but keep checking back here as the cast list expands! Whitney Leavitt as Winona

as Winona Jesse Kove as Luke

