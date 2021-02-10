15 Valentine’s Day Cocktails for Two
The idea that reservations and a night out on the town might not happen this year can put a damper on a romantic Valentine's Day with your significant other. This weekend, bring out the bar cart for a romantic night in instead! Whipping up a homemade cocktail is the perfect way to put your own personal touch on the evening. Just make sure you save that leftover booze for brunch cocktails. It is Valentine's weekend, right? Whether you're a gin gal or you're looking to shake things up with bourbon, these cocktails will hit the perfect romantic note.
1. Cherry and Cilantro Mojito: Create an entire theme with this bright cocktail by preparing a festive and colorful guacamole for pairing. (via Bakers Royale)
2. Cherub's Cup Cocktail: Mix up this cup of elderflower-laced, strawberry-filled love for your sweetie after a long week. With gin, rosé and St. Germain, this cocktail is sure to give you even more of that lovin' feeling. (via Style Me Pretty)
3. Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita: Spice doesn't need to be reserved for the main dish when you can heat up your cocktail as well. This margarita will leave you with a refreshing sizzle to kick off the evening in style. (via Bell'alimento)
4. Cranberry Thyme Gin and Tonic: Not only does this cocktail create a gorgeous shade of pink; the flavor combination will make you look like an expert mixologist. (via A Cozy Kitchen)
5. The Old Fashioned: Nothing says romance better than a cocktail straight from the '20s. This is the perfect pairing for a bold red lip that never goes out of style. (via Joy the Baker)
6. Maple Bacon Pisco Sour: This cocktail might be the most technical of the bunch, but it will certainly be memorable. And since there's bacon involved, it won't be hard to get your beau to pitch in. (via HonestlyYUM)
7. The Bramble: Skip the olives and skewer extra blackberries for a sweet garnish atop this gin-based drink. (via HonestlyYUM)
8. Clementine and Lemon Gin Cocktail: Talk about a perfect solution for a cold and wintry Valentine's Day. Pull out a blanket and get cozy 'cause this cocktail will transfer you straight to a summer picnic in the park. (via Cookin' Canuck)
9. The Bootleg Cocktail: Even though we don't live in the age of prohibition (thankfully), that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the mystery and intrigue of classic concoctions. (via Cookie + Kate)
10. Sparkling Rosé Sangria: If you can't decide between wine and cocktails, this strawberry sangria provides the perfect combination of the two. (via Brooklyn Supper)
11. Dark 'n' Stormy: There's nothing more romantic than a thunderstorm when you're snuggling indoors. Create the same mood in cocktail form with this classic. (via Design*Sponge)
12. Bourbon Tonic: Now this is a no-frills cocktail perfect for the minimal bar cart at home. And we're pretty sure the bourbon lover in your life will think it's the best thing ever. (via Not Without Salt)
13. Grapefruit Mojitos: Grapefruit is known to have several health benefits, which means you can feel good with every sip of this cocktail. (via A Beautiful Plate)
14. Blood Orange and Thyme Paloma: This classic Mexican cocktail adds a burst of citrus to leave your taste buds in a pure state of love and happiness. (via The Life Styled)
15. Valentine Moscato Float: In need of something sweet? Mix up this ice-cream-meets-wine creation for the perfect after-dinner drink. (via The Taylor House)
