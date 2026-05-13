"I Trust Them Completely": Rebecca Yarros & Michael B. Jordan Just Offered the Best 'Fourth Wing' Update

If you're nervous about the upcoming Prime Video Fourth Wing show (which was just officially ordered to series, BTW!) then I really wouldn't be...after all, it's being produced than none other than Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan. I have so much faith in that man it's not even funny.

At the Amazon Upfront on May 11, Michael B. Jordan said Fourth Wing "required the right creative partner," talking about executive producer Lisa Joy, who promised the "cinematic world" Prime Video is creating will "deliver the series this fandom deserves.”

And if you're wondering what the creator of the Empyrean series, Rebecca Yarros, thinks about all this, she said, “These are the people who understand that a story means to its readers, and they’re passionate about the book, which is why I trust them completely." Enough said.

Here's everything producer Michael B. Jordan has said about the Fourth Wing show.

What did Michael B. Jordan say about the fourth wing? Jordan doesn't want to rush any part of this series, and told Deadline, “We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either." "But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently," he continued. "We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.” When the team behind a series cares as much about the project as the fans, that gives me so much hope for what we'll see!

And when it comes to the beloved cast of characters, Jordan also wants to make sure they get it just right. "When it's done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," Michael B. Jordan told the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts." He continues by adding, "So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest." But will we see Jordan himself step into the world of the show? "I don't know." I wouldn't mind seeing Michael B. Jordan ride a dragon, honestly.

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