Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: One Wonderful Night, premiering on NBC on November 6, 2025 and Peacock on November 7, 2025.

Before you head to Oz on November 26 for, you can tune into Wicked: One Wonderful Night! The two-hour special event featuringandis coming to NBC and Peacock this week, and it's the perfect way to get in an Emerald City mood. We've got all the info you need to make sure you're prepared for the special before we take one last trip down the Yellow Brick Road.

What is Wicked One Wonderful Night? Wicked: One Wonderful Night is a two-hour special coming to NBC and Peacock ahead of Wicked: For Good. According to NBC's official synopsis, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo "will be joined by their co-stars and other surprise guests to perform many songs from the first movie — and maybe, just maybe, a little bit from the upcoming film."

Where can I stream Wicked One Wonderful Night? NBC Wicked: One Wonderful Night is coming to NBC on November 6, 2025 at 8 pm, but you can stream the special on Peacock on November 7, 2025.

Who's showing up to the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special? NBC The Wicked special will feature a bunch of your favorite cast members from the movie musical: Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater

Bowen Yang

Marissa Bode

Michelle Yeoh

Jeff Goldblum

Why is Dorothy not shown in Wicked? Universal Pictures Despite fan theories that Wicked: For Good would make a huge Dorothy reveal (namely, who was cast in the iconic role), Jon M. Chu actually recently revealed that we won't even see her face. “I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” he tells People. It's “still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

