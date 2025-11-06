We're headed back to the Emerald City. 💚
Where Can I Stream 'Wicked: One Wonderful Night'? Here's Everything To Know About The Special Event.
Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: One Wonderful Night, premiering on NBC on November 6, 2025 and Peacock on November 7, 2025.
What is Wicked One Wonderful Night?
Wicked: One Wonderful Night is a two-hour special coming to NBC and Peacock ahead of Wicked: For Good. According to NBC's official synopsis, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo "will be joined by their co-stars and other surprise guests to perform many songs from the first movie — and maybe, just maybe, a little bit from the upcoming film."
Where can I stream Wicked One Wonderful Night?
NBC
Wicked: One Wonderful Night is coming to NBC on November 6, 2025 at 8 pm, but you can stream the special on Peacock on November 7, 2025.
Who's showing up to the Wicked: One Wonderful Night special?
NBC
The Wicked special will feature a bunch of your favorite cast members from the movie musical:
- Ariana Grande
- Cynthia Erivo
- Ethan Slater
- Bowen Yang
- Marissa Bode
- Michelle Yeoh
- Jeff Goldblum
Why is Dorothy not shown in Wicked?
Universal Pictures
Despite fan theories that Wicked: For Good would make a huge Dorothy reveal (namely, who was cast in the iconic role), Jon M. Chu actually recently revealed that we won't even see her face.
“I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” he tells People. It's “still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”
