These will heat up your chilliest evenings!
15 Cozy Winter Romance Books To Curl Up With Right Now
Nothing gets me in a cozy, holiday spirit like a good wintery book. Losing myself in a story is my go-to way to escape the everyday stresses of life. Sometimes it’s hard to feel merry when life is so overwhelming, but these winter and holiday-themed books are guaranteed to uplift you just in time this season.
So if you wish to wind down this season with a swoon-worthy romance novel that’s perfect for wintertime, look no further. Here are our faves within the genre that’s got bookworms obsessed.
Scroll to see all our favorite holiday & winter romance books to read right now!
The Lodge by Kayla Olson
What’s more satisfying than immersing yourself in a novel that’s set in the cozy halls of a luxurious ski lodge? If you’re a fan of boy bands, this one might also be for you. Our main character is ghostwriting a memoir for a former pop star while simultaneously falling in love with her ski instructor. The perfect recipe for a gripping winter romance read.
Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal by Meghan Quinn
I’m always a fan of Meghan Quinn’s books, thanks to her effortless ability to infuse steamy romance with genuine laughs. Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal is no exception, with a plotline that is simply bursting with coziness. The story explores two rival Christmas Tree Farm owners who will stop at nothing to take the other down.
Enemies-to-lovers fans, stand up!
Grace & Henry’s Holiday Movie Marathon by Matthew Norman
Grab your tissues because this one’s the ultimate tear-jerker. It follows Grace and Henry, two grieving widows who just lost their soulmates the year before. Now, they’re coming together as friends for a Christmas movie marathon to keep each other company and share each other's struggles. But what happens when unexpected feelings get involved?
A Mannequin For Christmas by Timothy Janovsky
Here’s the gripping new holiday romance novel you never knew you needed. It all kicks off when Henry’s retail store mannequin comes to life, in the form of a perfect (albeit clueless) man named Aidan. What happens when a bubbling attraction grows between the two?
The Eight Heartbreaks Of Hanukkah by Jean Meltzer
Here’s a beautiful second-chance romance that will light up your Hannukkah this season. While David and Evelyn have been divorced for two years now, a series of unforeseen mishaps has the ex-spouses coming together in a way they never anticipated. What happens when the love of your life just so happens to be your ex-husband?
Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison
Where are all my fake relationship trope fanatics? If you’re obsessed with this popular romance trope, you’re gonna love Lovelight Farms, which explores this exact setup amid the coziest winter backdrop.
Wreck My Plans by Jillian Meadows
Looking for some spice levels that are hot enough to melt the icicles off your rooftop? If so, Wreck My Plans is the perfect book for you. It explores the dynamic of two small-town friends who essentially grew up together. (He’s her brother’s best friend. Drama!) But how long can they stay friends, given their undeniable attraction for one another?
The Christmas Swap by Talia Samuels
Here’s a charming LGBTQ+ romance about a girl who is supposed to fall for Ben, but ends up swooning for his sister Ellie instead. Classic!
More Winter Romance Books We Love:
- Snowspelled by Stephanie Burgis
- Cold Hearted by Heather Guerre
- The Two Week Roommate by Roxie Noir
- Come As You Are by Jess K Hardy
- A Winter In New York by Josie Silver
- In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
- Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
