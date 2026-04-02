Ready to be swept away by heart-thumping love stories set against a breezy springtime backdrop? You’re in good company. With so many standout romance novels to choose from, we’ve curated the ultimate list of spring reads. From opposites-attract sparks to second chances and against-all-odds love, these picks are made to tug a bit at your heart, and make you feel alive this season.

Get ready to be swepted away!

Amazon The Seven-Year Slip by Ashley Poston What happens when an ambitious woman who doesn’t have time for romance falls head over heels in love with her roommate? To make matters worse, he suffers from a rare condition where he lives seven years in the past. Um… that’s a bit of a cross to bear. It is a beautifully crafted magical realism romance about love, grief, and impossibly bad timing.

Amazon Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey Tessa Bailey's novels are the ultimate comfort food for romance fans. Her bestselling books guarantee lots of laughs and a generous amount of swooning from cover to cover. Secretly Yours is the go-to springtime pick for fans of the grumpy/sunshine trope (opposites attract), so if this is your cup of tea, look no further.

Amazon Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti Fake relationship trope fans, this one is for you. Liana Cincotti's debut follows a hopeless romantic who agrees to fake date her childhood best friend, who also happens to be her first love. Sweet, funny, and full of tension.

Amazon Wild Rose: Blue River Springs, Book 1 by Roxanne Tully If you prefer a romance where the characters have next-level chemistry and an entire history to unpack, this is your new favorite read. No meet-cutes here. These two know each other inside and out from the start, which makes their sudden romantic feelings all the more charged.

Amazon In Your Dreams: A Novel (When in Rome, Book 4) by Sarah Adams Sarah Adams delivers a classic forbidden romance with this final installment in the When in Rome series. Madison returns to her small hometown of Rome, Kentucky, to take a job offer from James Huxley, her brother's best friend. The odds are stacked against them, but the chemistry is impossible to ignore.

Amazon Ready or Not: A Novel by Cara Bastone If the best friend's brother romance trope is your weakness, you will be completely obsessed with Ready or Not. The story centers on a woman who discovers she is pregnant after a one-night stand. Luckily, her best friend Willa has an older brother who is more than willing to step up and help. What starts as friendship slowly turns into something neither of them saw coming.

Amazon Me Before You by Jojo Moyes Fair warning: this one will leave you ugly crying long after the final page. Me Before You is not your typical light-hearted rom-com. It follows a woman who takes a job as a caretaker to a man left quadriplegic after a tragic accident. Their bond deepens slowly and beautifully, but the story goes somewhere far more complex and bittersweet than a traditional happy ending.

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