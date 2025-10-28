These will warm your heart this holiday season!
15 "Merry" Christmas Rom-Com Books We're Excited About In 2025
I’ll be honest; I can sometimes be of those annoyingly snooty readers who gets super judgmental about the books my friends choose to read. I know. It’s gross of me, and I’m trying to work on it. But as someone who’s always reading Victor Hugo, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, and Jean Rhys, I’ve developed very high standards when it comes to reading lists. So, when my bestie starts jumping for joy over the latest Colleen Hoover novel, I can’t help but feel the slightest twinge of smugness over my more "refined" bookshelf. I’m a horrible friend. But my sophisticated literary front all comes crashing down the moment a new Christmas rom-com hits the shelves.
Needless to say, I’m obsessed. I love a lighthearted story with a jolly backdrop and adorable back and forth banter between the leading love interests. It’s my kryptonite. I’m the type of person who would elbow my way to the front of the line at Barnes & Noble to grab these holiday romance books off the shelves. If you’re just like me and can’t get enough of these Christmas rom-com novels, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the books within this oh-so adorable genre that we’re dying to read in 2025.
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas by Haley Dunlop
As a big fan of Haley Dunlop’s previous work, I am jumping for joy over It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas. Dunlop masters the heated will they/won’t they dynamic like no one else, and according to reviews, this novel is no exception. In this book, main character Mally tries to live out her favorite Christmas rom-com movies IRL. But will it be just like The Holiday, or is that all a pipe dream?
The Night Shift by Nancy Peach
We love a slowburn workplace romance with a neurodivergent female MC! Ahh, yes, this is the story I’ve been anxiously waiting for. It has every romance trope I’ve always wanted to see blended together in one, and the Christmas backdrop is just an added bonus! No notes. I’m purchasing as we speak.
The Gingerbread Bakery by Laurie Gilmore
An enemies to lovers dynamic set in a cozy small town/gingerbreak bakery? Where do I sign up? Also, how do I apply to said-bakery? Asking for a friend.
Holly and Nick Hate Christmas by Betsy St. Amant
The title is already amusing enough, and as it turns out, the premise is even better! Betsy St. Amant tells the tale of two Christmas-hating individuals who get set up on a date due to their mutual disdain for the holiday. It’s an enemies to lovers tale at its finest, and I for one can’t get enough.
I'll Be Home For Christmas by Jenny Bayliss
The female MC hasn’t stepped foot in her hometown in years, and for good reason. i.e, she simply doesn’t fit in! But fortunately, she has the comfort of her old bestie to keep her warm throughout the coldest season of all. But why is she suddenly developing feelings for the guy who used to just be her BFF?
Christmas at the Ranch by Julia McKay
Here we have ourselves a fan little second chance romance book, written masterfully by Julia McKay. Can you make it work with a past love without old wounds getting in the way?
You Make It Feel Like Christmas by Sophie Sullivan
The main characters are polar opposites. While she’s an artsy photographer, he’s an athletic hockey star. Still, while forced in proximity at the Christmas tree farm, they find themselves completely unable to resist their bubbling attraction for one another. Can they make it work despite seemingly having nothing in common?
Check Out All The Other Christmas Rom-Coms We're Excited About In 2025!
- A Merry Little Lie by Sarah Morgan
- Yours For The Season by Emily Stone
- Christmas Fling by Lindsey Kelk
- Anne of Avenue A by Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding
- While It Was Snowing by Julia London
- The Christmas Cure by Kristine Winters
- Snow Kissed by RaeAnne Thayne
