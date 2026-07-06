10 World Cup 2026 Players We’re Currently Crushing On

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a total whirlwind of sports drama, stunning upsets, and, naturally, the emergence of some serious footballing eye candy. As we’ve been glued to the screen watching these athletes command the pitch on the world’s biggest stage, we couldn't help but notice the ones who pair undeniable skill with that extra dose of charisma that makes them totally irresistible. From seasoned veteran stoppers to the breakout midfield stars, we’ve rounded up the 10 players who have officially captured our attention (and our hearts) this summer. Consider this your official guide to the tournament’s MVPs.

Here are our top 10 FIFA World Cup 2026 crushes.

Jude Bellingham (England) Getty Bellingham continues to prove why he is one of the most exciting talents in world football. His ability to control the midfield, make late runs into the box, and finish with composure under pressure has been a highlight for England. Last night, he showed off his clinical edge by netting two goals in England’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico. Sweet!

Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) Getty Meet the engine room of Argentina. De Paul is the ultimate teammate, bringing that non-stop intensity and defensive grit that makes the Albiceleste so dangerous. His vision on the pitch is pure magic, and we love the fire he brings to every single match.

​Josimar José Évora Dias (Cape Verde) Getty If you’re looking for a tournament hero, Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, A.K.A. Vozinha, has been nothing short of legendary. After keeping crucial clean sheets against Spain and Saudi Arabia, he cemented his status as a fan favorite with a heroic eight-save performance against Argentina in the Round of 32. He's officially stolen our hearts, and even beat out Tom Brady in IG followers.

Micky van de Ven (Netherlands) Getty Micky van de Ven is the lightning-fast defensive rock we didn’t know we needed. His recovery speed is next-level, and his ability to stay cool while the pressure is on? Iconic. He’s the backbone of the Dutch side, and we are officially so here for his progress.

Diogo Costa (Portugal) Getty Diogo Costa is the cool, calm, and collected presence we didn't know we needed. Portugal’s keeper is redefining goalkeeping with his effortless shot-stopping and major skills on the ball. He’s officially the cornerstone of the Portuguese defense, and we can’t look away as they dominate the knockout rounds.

Lucas Bergvall (Sweden) Getty Sweden’s rising star is serving major talent. Bergvall is a silky midfielder with a bright future, and even against the toughest opponents, he plays with a technical finesse that feels way beyond his years. He’s the one to watch, and we have a feeling this is just the beginning.

Michael Olise (France) Getty With flair for days and that incredible left foot, Olise is the ultimate game-changer. He’s got that signature French style (that we love) — creative, bold, and totally unfazed. Playing on such a star-studded side, he’s still managed to stand out, and we are living for his confidence on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic (USA) Getty "Captain America" is doing exactly what he does best: delivering in the biggest moments. Pulisic is the heartbeat of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and his ability to take on defenders and create something out of nothing keeps us on the edge of our seats every time he touches the ball.

Elijah Just (New Zealand) Getty Just has been the absolute revelation of the tournament. His offensive prowess is undeniable, and after netting two goals against Iran, he’s proven he’s a legitimate threat to any defense. We love an underdog story, and he is writing a perfect one right now.

Joško Gvardiol (Croatia) Getty Gvardiol is an absolute defensive powerhouse. With a mix of physical strength and next-level tactical intelligence, he is the anchor Croatia needs. He reads the game like a pro and makes those crucial interceptions look effortless. Watching him command the pitch? Definitely a highlight of our summer.

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