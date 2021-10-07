Show Your Team Spirit (And Style) With These Game Day Outfit Ideas
Sure, dedicated fans can always toss on a jersey for a football game, but if you're at the stadium every weekend you need some solid game day outfits. Even if you can't quite name any players on the team (no judgement!), and are simply joining a viewing party, we're here to share some creative ideas for putting together an outfit that will switch things up (and help you look your best) the next time you catch a game. Here's how to show off your team spirit and your personal style at any kind of match up.
Carhartt x '47 MVP Meshback ($30)
Game day is the perfect place to try out the return of the trucker hat trend. After all, a team hat instantly makes any outfit game day-ready. (And yes, they have every team.)
Buck Mason Cropped Easy Crew ($35)
Balance your game day statement pieces with basic staples like a simple cropped tee — we're partial to Buck Mason's classic, relaxed fit.
WeWoreWhat Cowhide Stilette Slit Jean ($168)
One thing we learned in college? You'll always have fun on game day when you're wearing a cool pair of statement jeans!
Amazon Mini Bag ($20)
On the positive side, stadiums' strict bag policies mean you can now justify owning an adorable mini bag. This one will keep your keys and cards safe, but fair warning — that's about all it will fit!
Converse Leather Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Sneakers ($75)
Level-up your go-to white sneakers before your next game with a bold platform style.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Bodysuit ($62)
A fitted bodysuit is another easy base layer that will let the rest of your game day gear stand out.
Everlane The Way High Jean Short ($42)
For daytime games, try switching up your blue denim shorts with a fall-ready style.
Good American Plaid Shacket ($169)
If you can find a statement jacket in your team's colors, you'll end up wearing it to every game.
adidas Festival Crossbody Bag ($34)
Not sure about the venue's bag policy? Play it safe with this clear, sporty bag.
Susana Monaco Faux Leather Low Back Tank Thong Bodysuit ($148)
Hear us out — a faux leather top, preferably balanced with classic jeans and a team accessory, will make you stand out in all the right ways at indoor stadiums and sports bars.
Abercrombie Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans ($89)
If you're sticking to jeans for game day, you'll probably want to wear your best pair — these are known to become an instant fave.
Amazon Crop Tank Top ($15)
For sporting events and beyond, stock up on a few of these tanks in traditional and team colors, so you always have something to throw on.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag ($95)
A bright shoulder bag is also an easy way to incorporate a pop of your team's colors into an otherwise everyday outfit.
Reebok Club C 85 ($70)
Classic Reeboks are another great pick as your go-to white sneakers of the season.
Etsy Vintage NBA Sweatshirt ($129)
Etsy, Poshmark, Depop, and eBay are all great places to score a vintage team sweatshirt online. No time to dig? A plain sweatshirt in your team's color will do, too.
H&M Faux Leather Leggings ($25)
If you're tired of wearing jeans to a game, try leather leggings. Paired with an aforementioned vintage team sweatshirt, or your go-to jersey, they're easier to pull off than you might think.
Steve Madden Klayton Boots ($130)
Chunky platform booties are a welcomed trend for navigating stadiums and sports bars when you need (or want) a boost of height.
Amazon Clear Stadium Approved Bag ($27)
At least they're making cute clear bags now!
