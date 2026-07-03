Trader Joe’s, just where would I be without you? You’ve somehow managed to fill my pantry and fridge with the most mouthwatering, unique, and high-quality finds at prices that (somehow) don’t break the bank — and trust me, my taste buds have been forever transformed. And don’t even get me started on the seasonal drops; they’re legendary for a reason.

As a little love letter to my favorite neighborhood grocery store, I’ve rounded up the new arrivals that are absolutely stealing the spotlight this July. From the snacks I’m currently obsessed with to the easy-prep meals saving my weeknights, here’s what’s worth a spot in your cart right now. Ready to go shopping?

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about in July this year!

Trader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers If you’re looking to add a little floral whimsy to your next get-together, these are about to be your new go-to. They’re as easy as they are adorable — just pop them in the oven, and in minutes you have picture-perfect, buttery sugar cookies that look like they came straight from a boutique bakery. They’re almost too pretty to eat (almost!).

Trader Joe's Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder The last thing you want to do on a warm July evening is stand over a hot stove for an hour. Enter this total lifesaver. It’s got that authentic, tangy-sweet flavor profile you’d expect from your favorite local taco truck, and it goes from package to perfectly crispy in less than 10 minutes. Taco Tuesday, upgraded!

Trader Joe's Parmesan Tapenade If you’re looking for a low-effort way to make your hosting game look very high-effort, this is it. It’s salty, briny, and packed with umami thanks to that Parmesan-olive-garlic combo. Spread it on a baguette, toss it with pasta, or just eat it by the spoonful (we won't judge).

Trader Joe's The Sheepish Tomato Okay, how cute is this name? Beyond the branding, this Spanish sheep’s milk cheese is an absolute delight. It’s aged with a sweet-tangy tomato jam injection, creating a flavor profile that is totally unique and incredibly addictive. It’s an instant conversation starter for your next charcuterie board.

Trader Joe's Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert This fan-favorite flavor has finally graduated to its own dedicated pint, and we are here for it. It’s that same ultra-smooth, authentic Italian gelato you love, perfect for satisfying those late-night cravings when you want something simple and sophisticated.

Trader Joe's Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles We’ve been obsessed with these Belgian-style treats since they first hit shelves, but this new strawberry iteration is a delight. They’re sweet, buttery, and have that signature pearl sugar crunch, making them the perfect portable snack for your morning commute or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Trader Joe's Whipped Ricotta Cheese If you aren't already using whipped ricotta for everything, now is the time to start. It is impossibly light, airy, and creamy enough to make even a piece of plain toast feel gourmet. Pro tip: Drizzle some honey and fresh herbs on top for an easy breakfast that feels like a full-blown brunch.

Trader Joe's Sour Cherry Cotton Candy This is pure, spun-sugar nostalgia in a bag. It hits all those carnival-vibes, but the sour cherry twist adds a grown-up, tart edge that keeps it from being too sweet. It’s a fun, playful treat that melts away in seconds, definitely grab a bag for your next summer movie night.

Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Bars Why mess with a classic? These bars capture that perfect summer nostalgia, blending that signature sarsaparilla flavor with creamy vanilla. It’s basically the ultimate cool-down treat for these hot July afternoons.

Trader Joe's Verdant Veggie Variety When you want to get a healthy dinner on the table without spending an hour on prep, this freezer staple is your secret weapon. It’s a vibrant mix that’s already seasoned to perfection with aromatics and a bright hint of lemon, making it an effortless side for any protein.

Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips If you’re bored of your usual tortilla chip routine, you need to try these. They’re super crispy, a little bit starchy in the best way, and have a bold chili-garlic seasoning that packs a punch. Trust me, you’re going to want to buy two bags because these go fast.

Trader Joe's Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers Weeknight dinner stress? Meet your new best friend. These potstickers get perfectly crispy in just a few minutes in a pan, and the spicy kimchi filling adds a serious kick that makes them way more interesting than your standard freezer dumpling.

Looking for more food news? Sign up for our newsletter to make sure you don't miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.