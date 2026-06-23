Whether you're cheering from the stands, hosting a backyard watch party, or just embracing the sporty style that's everywhere right now, a great jersey or graphic tee is one of the easiest ways to show your team pride. Sports-inspired fashion continues to dominate this summer, blending vintage vibes, oversized silhouettes, and classic team logos into looks you can wear far beyond game day. From vintage soccer jerseys to laid-back NBA tees, these picks score major style points while letting everyone know who you're rooting for.

Shop these cute jerseys for women.

ASOS ASOS Shirred Soccer Shirt This shirred soccer shirt gives the classic jersey trend a feminine twist. Made from soft cotton in a flattering slim fit, it features a shirred design, sporty graphic print, and contrast details that make it feel both vintage and on-trend. Style it with low-rise jeans, boxer shorts, or a pleated skirt for an effortless Y2K-inspired game-day look. Find it in multiple colors and teams.

Adidas Reconstructed Bringback Jersey This vintage soccer classic gets a fashion-forward refresh. Featuring a relaxed fit, soft piqué fabric, and a flattering V-neck, this jersey stands out with its playful knotted waist that makes styling effortless. Pair it with jeans, shorts, or a maxi skirt for an easy sporty-chic look that scores on and off the field.

Hype and Vice Hype and Vice MVP Top The MVP Tank lives up to its name with a flattering ribbed knit, subtle embroidered detail, and versatile fit. Whether you're pairing it with denim, shorts, or your favorite sneakers, this everyday essential is an easy win for casual summer style.

Adidas Reconstructed Bringback Jersey Love this modern take on a classic design. This retro-inspired top looks just as good with denim shorts as it does on game day. The lightweight fabric and ventilated panels help keep you cool all summer long, making it an easy pick for cheering on your team in style.

Hype and Vice Hype and Vice Baby Tee The baby tee trend gets a sporty update with this fitted favorite NBA team style. Pair it with denim shorts, a tennis skirt, or relaxed jeans for an effortless off-duty look that's nostalgic and trendy at the same time.

UO Puma Sport Relaxed Short Sleeve Jersey Top This sporty style delivers a relaxed, boxy silhouette and retro-inspired details. Made from breathable performance piqué fabric, it features a contrast-trim V-neck, raglan sleeves, and bold PUMA graphics across the chest for a classic athletic look. It's the perfect throw-on tee to pair with denim, bike shorts, or track pants all summer long.

Amazon Aelfric Eden Jersey Shirts for Women Nothing says weekend-ready quite like an oversized vintage-inspired NFL tee. The lived-in feel makes it perfect for everything from tailgates to coffee runs, and it looks even better layered under a denim jacket when the temperature drops.

Amazon Soccer Cup 2026 Shirt Women With soccer fandom at its World Cup 2026 peak, a vintage-inspired club tee is a stylish addition to any summer wardrobe. Wear it tucked into linen shorts or layered beneath an open button-down for an elevated casual outfit. Here is the pink version and blue stripes.

Amazon Vintage Graphic Baby Tank This Vintage Graphic Baby Tank channels the Y2K soccer trend with a fitted, cropped silhouette that's made for summer. Inspired by classic football jerseys, it's the perfect mix of sporty and nostalgic—whether you're styling it with baggy jeans, a denim mini, or track pants. It's an easy, affordable way to embrace the football-core aesthetic that's everywhere right now.

Amazon Y2k Baggy Short Sleeve Top This boxy top is made for anyone embracing the soccer-core trend this summer. Featuring a relaxed fit and vintage-inspired graphics, it delivers an effortlessly cool Y2K vibe that's easy to style with biker shorts, baggy denim, or a mini skirt. Whether you're cheering on your favorite team or just love the sporty aesthetic, this comfy tee is an easy wardrobe win.

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