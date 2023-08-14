MTV VMAs 2023 Nominees Announced: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, SZA, And Olivia Rodrigo
Think of music videos like tiny movies. Whether they're creative concepts like "Satellite" by Harry Styles or they draw inspo from actual movies Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," they're always creative and they're *always* fun to watch. This year, our favorite artists — including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo — are nominated for all kinds of awards. Keep reading to watch everything nominated for "Video of the Year" and to see if your favorite artist made the cut!
MTV Video Music Awards Nominations
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, “Attention,” Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl,” Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire,” Geffen Records
Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol Records
SZA, “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat, Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- KAROL G, Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj, Republic Records
- Shakira, Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift, Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire,” Geffen Records
- Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down,” Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit,” L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA, “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records
Best New Artist
- GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii – Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma – Double P Records
- PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records
Push Performance of the Year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana, “Booty,” Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You," Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE, “golden hour,” AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli, “Conceited,” ’94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp, “Colorado,” Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder, “All The Way Over,” Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White, “GOATED,” Def Jam
- March 2023: FLETCHER, “Becky’s So Hot,” Capitol Records
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Sugar Rush Ride,” BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice, “Princess Diana,” Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO, “Losing You,” Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith, “That Part,” Island Records
Best Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami, “Gotta Move On,” Motown Records
- KAROL G, Shakira, “TQG” Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy, “Creepin’ (Remix),” Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down,” Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato, “Swine,” Island Records
- Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album),” Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed,” Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire,” Geffen Records
- P!NK, “TRUSTFALL,” RCA Records
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
- Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, “Gotta Move On,” Motown Records
- DJ Khaled feat. Drake and Lil Baby, “STAYING ALIVE,” We The Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla and Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2," CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock,” Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne feat. Swizz Beatz and DMX, “Kant Nobody,” Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin feat. Future, “Superhero (Heroes and Villains),” Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl,” Republic Records
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys feat. Lucky Daye, “Stay,” RCA Records
- Chlöe feat. Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel,” Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy, “Creepin’ (Remix),” Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA, “Shirt,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii, “Favorite Song,” South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj, “Love in the Way,” Empire Distribution
Best Alternative
- blink-182, “EDGING,” Columbia Records
- boygenius, “the film,” Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy, “Hold Me Like a Grudge,” Fueled By Ramen
- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace,” Interscope Records
- Paramore, “This Is Why,” Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Stuck,” Concord Records / Concord
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters, “The Teacher,” RCA Records
- Linkin Park, “Lost (Original Version),” Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Tippa My Tongue,” Warner Records
- Måneskin, “THE LONELIEST,” Arista Records
- Metallica, "Lux Æterna,” Blackened Recordings
- Muse, “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween,” Warner Records
Best Latin
- Anitta, “Funk Rave,” Republic Records
- Bad Bunny, “WHERE SHE GOES,” Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola,” DEL Records Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera
- Bad Bunny, “un x100to,” Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G, Shakira, “TQG,” Universal Music Latino
- ROSALÍA, “DESPECHÁ,” Columbia Records
- Shakira, “Acróstico,” Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
- aespa, “Girls,” SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
- BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom,” YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid,” ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- SEVENTEEN, “Super,” HYBE / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids, "S-Class,” JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Sugar Rush Ride,” BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr, “Rush,” Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy, “It’s Plenty,” Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd.
- Davido feat. Musa Keys, “UNAVAILABLE,” Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML and Asake, ”Bandana,” Empire Distribution
- Libianca, “People,” Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down,” Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid feat. Ayra Starr, “2 Sugar,” Starboy / RCA Records
Video for Good
- Alicia Keys, "If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral),” NETFLIX
- Bad Bunny, “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente,” Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato, “Swine,” Island Records
- Dove Cameron, “Breakfast,” Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons, “Crushed,” KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma, “La Reina,” Sony Music US Latin
Best Direction
- Doja Cat, “Attention,” Kemosabe Records / RCA Records, Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake, “Falling Back,” OVO/Republic Records, Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar, “Count Me Out,” pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records, Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Her,” 300 Entertainment, Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol Records, Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA, “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records, Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records, Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
- Adele, “I Drink Wine,” Columbia Records, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed,” Atlantic Records, Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae, “Lipstick Lover,” Atlantic Records, Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar, “Count Me Out,” pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” Columbia Records, Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire,” Geffen Records, Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records, Cinematography by Rina Yang
Best Visual Effects
- Fall Out Boy, “Love From the Other Side,” Fueled By Ramen, Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” Columbia Records, Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez, “VOID,” Atlantic Records, Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl,” Republic Records, Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol Records, Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records, Visual Effects by Parliament
Best Choreography
- BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom,” YG Entertainment / Interscope Records, Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album),” Atlantic Records, Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers, “Waffle House,” Republic Records, Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Her,” 300 Entertainment, Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! at the Disco, “Middle of a Breakup,” Fueled By Ramen, Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol Records, Choreography by (LA)HORDE, Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Best Art Direction
- boygenius, “the film,” Interscope Records, Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom,” YG Entertainment / Interscope Records, Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat, “Attention,” Kemosabe Records / RCA Records, Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace,” Interscope Records, Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Her,” 300 Entertainment, Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA, “Shirt,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records, Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Best Editing
- BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom,” YG Entertainment / Interscope Records, Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar, “Rich Spirit,” pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records, Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus, “River,” Columbia Records, Edited by Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire,” Geffen Records, Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA, “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records, Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” Republic Records, Edited by Chancler Haynes
Which of the VMAs 2023 nominees do you hope snags an award? Did your favorites get snubbed? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!