12 New Trader Joe's Items To Try In September (Before They're Gone!)

Trader Joe’s, you alone have managed to update my pantry and fridge with the most mouthwatering, unique, high-quality treats at the most reasonable prices, which have transformed my taste buds forever. And when it comes to your seasonal deals? The BEST.

As a part of my love letter to Trader Joe’s, I will be rounding up my personal favorite new arrivals from the grocery store that are all the rage this September. Ready for some shopping?

Scroll to see all the new Trader Joe's finds we're excited about in September 2026!

TraderJoe's Ines Rosales Cinnamon Tortas Sweet, crispy, and imported from Spain, these olive oil tortas (“tortas de aceite”, as they’re known in Spain) offer an elevated take on cinnamon sugar-topped flatbreads, perfect for pairing with coffee, tea, or ice cream.

TraderJoe's Spicy & Sweet Picanté Peppers Stuffed with a creamy cheese filling blended with chili powder, flakes, extract, garlic, and paprika, these peppers deliver a poppable balance of sweetness and heat.

TraderJoe's Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds Hulled pepitas roasted in a butter-sugar toffee glaze and seasoned with classic pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice.

TraderJoe's Maple Butterscotch Blondie Baking Mix You can finally turn your oven back on, baking season has begun! This easy-to-make baking mix requires just an egg and melted butter, finished with an included packet of rich butterscotch syrup for a chewy, sweet, and salty treat.

TraderJoe's Apple Pie a la Mode Ice Cream Ice cream, but make it perfect for fall! This pint of apple pie ice cream features a rich vanilla base packed with chunks of sweetened apple, crumbly pie crust bits, and a cinnamon-and-nutmeg spiced apple swirl.

TraderJoe's Basque Style Cheesecakes Prepare for fall entertaining with these gluten-free, individually sized cheesecakes imported from Spain that feature the signature burnished exterior and ultra-creamy interior of the classic dessert.

TraderJoe's Pumpkin Flan Flan lovers, unite! This traditional custard base blended with pumpkin purée and pie spices is cooked via a water-bath method and paired with a golden caramel sauce. It's ready in minutes!

TraderJoe's Pumpkin Oat Bites Your fall snack has arrived. These hearty, gluten-free oat bites are made with a soft-baked whole grain oat exterior and a warm, spiced pumpkin filling on the inside. YUM!

TraderJoe's Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes Inspired by popular Thai street food, these bite-sized, flower-shaped cakes feature a soft, bouncy coconut milk center and a crisp exterior when heated in an air fryer or toaster oven. A touch of purple sweet potato and ube gives them a vibrant hue and subtly sweet flavor.

TraderJoe's Sliced Pumpkin Sourdough Bread Made with real pumpkin purée, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, this seasonal loaf balances classic sourdough tang with warm autumn spices. Toast a slice and top with salted butter or pumpkin butter for a cozy fall treat.

TraderJoe's Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer Upgrade your morning brew with this velvety, organic creamer packed with the comforting flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove for an instant fall coffee shop experience at home.

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