The First 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Leaks Of Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Has Fans In A Tizzy

We've been waiting almost a decade for a follow-up to Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep's iconic The Devil Wears Prada — and it's finally on its way! But we don't have to wait for the movie to come out to see Annie in character because the Princess Diaries actress just posted the first behind-the-scenes look at her character and we're losing our minds.

Here's your first look at Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2, coming to theaters soon.

Here's your first look at Emily's return in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Updates (@filmupdatesmain) Emily is back! And her hair is just as fiery as ever. In the first look at Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway filming together, Emily wears a button down with a corset top and trousers (and her iconic red hair), while Anne Hathaway wears a pinstripe suit. These gals are definitely far into their careers, and their fashion choices reflect that — plus it's sooo New York vs. London, just like the first movie! "she looks really good," one X user says of Emily's transformation, while another agrees, "this is the best fit I've seen so far."

Where can I watch The Devil Wears Prada 2? The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming to theaters May 1, 2026.

Is there going to be a The Devil Wears Prada 2? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) Yes, we're getting The Devil Wears Prada 2, and the movie is finally filming! Anne Hathaway posted a first look on July 21 featuring her gorgeous smile and a chic pinstripe vest and trouser combo. "Andy Sachs 2025," she captioned the post. "WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE," one user commented on the photo, while another said, "Screaming omg." The rest of the comments are filled with different emojis and screams, but they all come to one conclusion: everyone is very excited for the sequel.

Where is Devil Wears Prada 2 filming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) The Devil Wears Prada 2 is filming in New York City, and Anne Hathaway was spotted in another Andy Sachs costume — this time, a geometric, multicolored dress with a bucket hat. "Never been more excited for a movie like I am now," a user commented on Anne's video. But a lot of fans wish Anne's looks (and the movie in general) were more of a surprise. "I can’t decide if I want the photos or not. My heart says yes but the other half of me knows I should be surprised," one user says, while another adds, "I don’t want to see any more, why can’t we let the movie be a happy surprise." A third comment simply demands, "NO PHOTOS." Unfortunately, it looks like if we want to avoid spoilers, we'll have to stay off the internet!

Who's in The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast? The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast has some of the coolest names around, including: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Simone Ashley

Lucy Liu

Pauline Chalamet

B.J. Novak

Justin Theroux

Kenneth Branagh

Helen J. Shen

Conrad Ricamora

Caleb Hearon

What is The Devil Wears Prada 2 about? According to Variety, The Devil Wears Prada 2 could see Miranda Priestly and Emily go head-to-head as Miranda (amid the decline of print media) realizes she needs help from Emily, who's now a luxury group exec.

This post has been updated.