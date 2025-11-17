We're going to Italy, baby! 🇮🇹
Regé-Jean Page & Halle Bailey's New Italian Romance Will Fill The 'Eat Pray Love' Void
Universal Pictures' new rom-com You, Me & Tuscany is for Eat Pray Love and Bridgerton fans. The new film stars our OG Bridgerton boyfriend Regé-Jean Page opposite Halle Bailey in a romance that takes place in Italy. And let's be honest, who isn't daydreaming about galavanting across the Italian countryside with the love of their life? But this movie definitely has some ups and downs before we can get to a happy ending.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about You, Me & Tuscany, in theaters April 10, 2026.
What is You, Me & Tuscany about?
You, Me & Tuscany follows Anna (Halle Bailey) an aspiring chef who has an unexpected run-in with an Italian stranger named Matteo...and then decides to crash his empty villa in the middle of Italy. Because with no job and no housing, why wouldn't you take a spontaneous, one-night trip to Italy?
But when Anna runs into Matteo's family, they end up believing she's Matteo's new fiancée — including his very handsome cousin Michael (Regé-Jean Page).
Where can I watch You, Me & Tuscany?
Universal Pictures
You, Me & Tuscany is coming to theaters on April 10, 2026.
Who's in the You, Me & Tuscany cast?
Universal Pictures
The You, Me & Tuscany cast is so good! The movie includes:
- Halle Bailey as Anna
- Regé-Jean Page as Michael
- Lorenzo de Moor as Matteo
- Nia Vardalos as Mrs. Dunn
- Marco Calvani
- Isabella Ferrari
- Aziza Scott
Where was You, Me & Tuscany filmed?
Universal Pictures
The movie was filmed on location in Italy, so you better believe the scenery is going to be gorgeous. At this point, any European setting feels like its own character!
Filming began in Italy in June 2025.
