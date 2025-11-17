Regé-Jean Page & Halle Bailey's New Italian Romance Will Fill The 'Eat Pray Love' Void

Universal Pictures' new rom-com You, Me & Tuscany is for Eat Pray Love and Bridgerton fans. The new film stars our OG Bridgerton boyfriend Regé-Jean Page opposite Halle Bailey in a romance that takes place in Italy. And let's be honest, who isn't daydreaming about galavanting across the Italian countryside with the love of their life? But this movie definitely has some ups and downs before we can get to a happy ending.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about You, Me & Tuscany, in theaters April 10, 2026.

What is You, Me & Tuscany about? You, Me & Tuscany follows Anna (Halle Bailey) an aspiring chef who has an unexpected run-in with an Italian stranger named Matteo...and then decides to crash his empty villa in the middle of Italy. Because with no job and no housing, why wouldn't you take a spontaneous, one-night trip to Italy? But when Anna runs into Matteo's family, they end up believing she's Matteo's new fiancée — including his very handsome cousin Michael (Regé-Jean Page).

Where can I watch You, Me & Tuscany? Universal Pictures You, Me & Tuscany is coming to theaters on April 10, 2026.

Who's in the You, Me & Tuscany cast? Universal Pictures The You, Me & Tuscany cast is so good! The movie includes: Halle Bailey as Anna

as Anna Regé-Jean Page as Michael

as Michael Lorenzo de Moor as Matteo

as Matteo Nia Vardalos as Mrs. Dunn

as Mrs. Dunn Marco Calvani

Isabella Ferrari

Aziza Scott

Where was You, Me & Tuscany filmed? Universal Pictures The movie was filmed on location in Italy, so you better believe the scenery is going to be gorgeous. At this point, any European setting feels like its own character! Filming began in Italy in June 2025.

