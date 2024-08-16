15 Young Adult Books And Middle Grade Must-Reads For Back To School Season
New school year, new book finds! To kick off the new school year, we’ve rounded up a list of young adult and middle grade books to help your kids start the year on a high note. From enchanting fantasies, feel-good romances, and thrilling mysteries, these titles are perfect for study breaks, cozying up after a long day of classes, and beyond. Whether your children are avid readers or just looking for a great book to dive into, these titles are sure to make the grade.
Riot Act by Sarah Lariviere
In an alternate 1991, the authoritarian US government controls everything, from books to music to theater performances. When high schooler Gigi’s best friend is killed by authorities and her theater teacher goes missing, she rallies her high school theater troupe to stage a rebellious production of Henry VI. Combining themes from Orwell's 1984 with a hint of punk rock, Riot Act is perfect for fans of books by A.S. King and Marie Lu.
Songlight by Moira Buffini
In Brightland, those with songlight are feared, persecuted, and called Unhumans. Elsa is used to hiding the most important parts of herself, among them her gift of songlight and her feelings for Rye. When her world suddenly seems to be falling apart, Elsa’s grief connects her to Nightingale, a girl living miles away in a city where Unhumans are hunted, and they’re both thrust into a war that could destroy their very existence. Songlight, the first book in its trilogy, is perfect for fans of Sabaa Tahir and Adrienne Young.
Desert Echoes by Abdi Nazemian
Fifteen-year-old Kam’s heart is captivated by Ash, a boy who has a habit of disappearing. When the two boys go on a trip to Joshua Tree, only Kam returns. Two years later, Kam finds himself back at Joshua Tree, this time with the determination to get closure about what happened. But when he finds himself in danger of facing the same fate as Ash, Kam must confront the truth about his past relationship and open himself to the possibility of love again. Desert Echoes is an enthralling contemporary YA novel about loss, love, and having the strength to move forward.
Elephant Touch by Susan R. Greenway
In this touching middle-grade novel, Quinn is brought to a Thai elephant sanctuary by her aunt after the sudden loss of her mother. While she is alone by the river one day overwhelmed with grief, Quinn develops a strong, magical connection with an adult elephant. Then, when a baby elephant arrives, also grieving the loss of her mother, Quinn must overcome her fear and use her newfound ability to connect with elephants to help. Elephant Touch is a heartwarming story about channeling grief into action, while finding community and healing along the way.
Asking for A Friend by Kara H.L. Chen
Juliana Zhao knows two things: that she’s the world’s foremost expert on love and that she’s going to win the Asian Americans in Business Competition. However, when her competition partner drops out, Juliana is forced to pair up with her frenemy, Garrett Tsai, to start a successful dating advice column. As the two clash over how to resolve people’s love problems and Juliana faces failure for the first time, she starts to see the fractures in her worldview and starts to evaluate the sacrifices she’s made to be the ideal daughter. Asking for A Friend is an endearing YA rom-com perfect for fans of Emma Lord and Gloria Chao.
Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson
Marlowe Wexler, reeling from a disastrous date-turned-arson incident, finds a new summer job as a tour guide at Morning House, a mansion built on a remote island in the 1920s and abandoned shortly after. As Marlowe delves deeper into the mansion’s history, she uncovers secrets about the deaths that have plagued Morning House for decades. When the person who brought her to the house goes missing, Marlowe realizes she must solve the mystery of the house herself before she becomes the victim of history repeating itself. Death at Morning House is a thrilling stand-alone mystery from the bestselling author of the Truly Devious books.
Wingborn by Marjorie Liu and illustrated by Grace Kum
In this epic sequel to the graphic novel Wingbearer, Zuli and her friends continue their quest to save the world’s magic. Shaken from her encounter with the Witch-Queen, Zuli, armed with new information about her identity, escapes a merchant airship with Frowly and Orien. As she delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding her and the missing bird spirits, she’s drawn to the legends of the long-lost Siric. While facing new challenges and teaming up with new allies, Zuli must be ready to go farther than ever before to confront the universe’s broken magic.
The Lost Portal by Lenore Borja
Former huntress Hadley Caldwell’s life has shifted to bridesmaid duties and hosting ancient deities in her dreams ever since the Mirror Realm disappeared. However, when the gods demand the Portal of Osiris, a portal that was part of the Realm and shouldn’t exist anymore. They claim that it does exist and that it’s the key to their salvation. So, Hadley and her huntress sisters embark on a perilous quest across Egypt and beyond, only to realize that the gods can’t be trusted, and that some portals should be left unfound. The Lost Portal is the electrifying second installment of the thrilling Mirror Realm Series, full of mystery, magic, and huntresses taking on a world of demons and gods.
Realm United by Katie Keridan
In the final installment of The Felserpent Chronicles, former King and Queen Sebastian Sayre and Kyra Valorian face unexpected sacrifices to reunite the realms of Aeles and Nocens. With Tallus threatening a deadly weapon against those with silver blood, the only way to stop him may be an act that Kyra can’t live with. As the race to bring peace heightens, Sebastian’s dark past may also complicate their mission. Filled with old friends, new allies, devastating betrayals, and jaw-dropping revelations, this epic conclusion may cost Sebastian and Kyra the very bond that binds them across time.
To the Nines (The Nine Book 3) by Kes Trester (October 22, 2024)
When eighteen-year-old clairvoyant Blake Wilder accidentally uncovers a secret that should have stayed hidden, the gravity of what she has discovered doesn’t dawn on her until fellow Nines try to threaten her into silence and a friend ends up dead. Blake’s world continues to unravel when a vision casts her boyfriend, Nicholas Thorne, in a suspicious light, Jessie McCabe, the man who plagues her dreams, finds love with another, and the person she relies on the most, her best friend Scarlett, goes missing. Blake must distinguish friends from foes and risk everything to bring Scarlett back and uncover the truth behind her disappearance. To the Nines is the third installment of The Nine series, where hidden truths emerge, and loyalties are tested.
Warrior of Legend by Kendare Blake
In this epic fantasy novel, readers return to the world of the Aristene. Reed is now an official member of the immortal Aristene. Despite achieving her dream, memories of Hestion, the prince she had to leave behind, plague her mind. When Reed is tasked with aiding a princess looking for a glorious marriage, Hestion ends up being one of the princess’ suitors. As old dangers resurface, Reed must navigate her complex feelings and a divided order to survive. Warrior of Legend is a must-read for fans of Victoria Aveyard and Shelby Mahurin.
The Shape of Lost Things by Sarah Everett
Four years ago, Skye Nickson’s life did a 180 when her dad went on the run with her brother Finn. Now, Finn has been found, but he’s not the brother that Skye remembers. He doesn’t remember any of their inside jokes, and he keeps taking late-night phone calls. As Skye tries to make sense of it all with the help of her old Polaroid camera, she wonders if this Finn is truly the brother she once knew and if his change means that she must change as well. The Shape of Lost Things is a heartfelt exploration of family and adapting to inevitable change.
Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth
Viola Reyes needs a break, her tabletop game campaign is rejected, her best friend pushes her to be more “likable,” and her VP role is complicated by her lax Student Body President, Jack Orsino. To escape, she plays the MMORPG Twelfth Knight, but to truly have a safe haven online, Viola creates a masculine alter ego, a knight named Cesario. When Jack joins the game as Duke Orsino, they’re surprisingly compatible. As their online connection intensifies, Viola struggles to keep her identity a secret while Jack falls for her offline.
Prince of the Palisades by Julian Winters
Prince Jadon of Îles de la Rêverie is on a mission to show his parents and his country that he’s more than just a royal screw-up. After a horribly public breakup gone viral, Jadon is sent to America to clean up his image. But when he starts falling for a pink-haired, film-obsessed, not-so-royal American boy from the private school that he’s enrolled in, Jadon’s perception of what it means to be a leader begins to change. Prince of the Palisades is a heart-pumping romance perfect for fans of Young Royals and Red, White, and Royal Blue.
Amari and the Despicable Wonders by B. B. Alston
War has engulfed the supernatural world, and Amari’s two greatest enemies are at the center of it in this highly anticipated third book of the Supernatural Investigations series. Elaine Harlowe, now prime minister, is using her mind-control ability against magiciankind. At the same time, Dylan Van Helsing, Amari’s former partner and the new leader of the League of Magicians, seeks a power that’ll make him unstoppable. Amari and her friends embark on a quest to stop the war by finding the powerful magical inventions known as Wonders. However, the Wonders come with a steep price, and Amari must decide just how much she’s willing to sacrifice.
