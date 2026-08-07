Try these YA books for your next book club!

Young adult books have a way of transporting you to a different place and time, or landing you right back in those pivotal moments when you were first figuring life out. Our top picks have something that every age can enjoy, from empowering heroines and swoon-worthy romances to suspenseful fantasies and page-turning mysteries . They're the ultimate reads to share with your favorite teen, pitch to your book club, or enjoy entirely on your own!

Amazon Room to Breathe by Kasie West Perfect for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, this swoony and heartwarming comfort read is centered on second chances, family dynamics, and lighthearted summer romance.

Amazon Change of Plans by Sarah Dessen Sarah Dessen is a staple of emotional YA fiction, and this coming-of-age story doesn't disappoint. Sweet, reflective, and character-driven, it explores family bonds, shifting friendships, and finding love when you least expect it.

Amazon The Sun and the Starmaker by Rachel Griffin Whimsical, cozy, and fairytale-inspired, this YA read offers lush, nature-infused magic and a slow-burn romance that will captivate readers who enjoy rich world-building like Children of Virtue and Vengeance.

Amazon The Secret World of Briar Rose by Ashley Poston This modern fairy-tale retelling is a refreshing, contemporary spin on a classic tale that bridges the gap between YA fantasy and adult fiction appeal.

Amazon Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins Return to the world of Panem with this explosive addition to the global phenomenon that is The Hunger Games series. Full of heart-pounding suspense and sharp social commentary, it's a must-read dystopian powerhouse that will captivate both longtime fans and new readers alike. Look out for the movie adaptation in theaters this November.

Amazon Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan Valedictorian hopeful Veronica Clarke's entire world comes to a stop when she learns she's pregnant. With a bright future ahead of her, she knows she wants to go to college and pursue her dreams, and chooses to abort the pregnancy. The only problem? The nearest clinic to get the procedure is over 900 miles away from home and she has no car to get there. Enlisting an old friend to drive her, the two take off on an adventure they'll never forget. With a slew of stolen cars, crazy ex-boyfriends and other wild adventures, Veronica and Bailey are in for a journey that will bring them one step closer to figuring out who they want to be.

Amazon Rebel by Marie Lu New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu returns with the final installment of her Legend series this fall. Eden Wing has always been known as Daniel Wing's little brother. But Daniel's life has changed since he was once seen as a national hero and now puts all of his energy toward making sure he keeps Eden safe. As soon as Daniel and Eden begin to adjust to their new normal, an unforeseen danger begins to rear its ugly head, forcing Eden into the most harrowing parts of Ross City and leaving Daniel no choice but to come and save him.

Amazon When You Ask Me Where I'm Going by Jasmin Kaur Jasmin Kaur's debut novel is filled with poetry, prose and stunning illustrations that tell the story of what it's like to be a woman today. Split into six sections, When You Ask Me Where I'm Going includes conversations about mental health, feminism, sexual assault and other important social issues. This new YA book focuses on empowering women to fight for what's right and what they deserve.

Amazon The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal If you love Stranger Things, you'll love The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek. Set in North Carolina in 1992, teens in the town of Bleak Creek dread the idea of being sent to Whitewood School, a reformatory known for "correcting" teens who have strayed from the so-called straight and narrow. Disappearances are common, and when their best friend Alicia gets sent there, high school freshmen Rex and Leif have will have to find a way to get her out before it's too late.

Amazon Dangerous Alliance: An Austentacious Romance by Jennieke Cohen Lady Victoria Aston is happy with her life exactly the way it is. With a happy family, prosperous estate and plenty of time to spend her days as she pleases, everything is thrown into chaos when Vicky learns that she must marry or her family will be left high and dry. Now under pressure to find the right man to spend her life with, she consults the works of Jane Austen to help guide her. But even Austen doesn't have an answer for Vicky's problems with the men in her life. Mysterious incidents have her considering whether or not she'll make it to her wedding day alive.

Amazon Juliet Takes A Breath by Gabby Rivera Juliet has no problem calling herself a closeted Puerto Rican baby dyke and after coming out to her parents, she runs away to Portland, Oregon to avoid the backlash from her mother. Arriving in Portland, Juliet is excited to intern for her favorite feminist writer whom she hopes can help her figure out her life. But when Juliet realizes that her hero isn't who she thought she would be, she begins to come into herself in different ways. Through the course of a summer that changes her life forever, Juliet learns who she wants to be and how she can share her true self with the world.

Amazon The Grace Year by Kim Liggett This instant New York Times bestseller brings readers to Garner County where women have lethal powers over men during their sixteenth year. When women in the county turn 16, they're banished into the wilderness to release their treacherous powers… but not all of those who are sent away make it back alive. Living in this county is Tierney James, and with her sixteenth birthday on the horizon, she can't stop thinking about living freely somewhere new. But what Tierney doesn't expect is that being banished into the woods means not only fearing the dangerous elements and the men who want to sell her on the black market but it also means fearing the other women she's been sentenced with.

Amazon The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han Summers are the when everything beautiful happens in Belly's eyes. It's a time when she knows she'll get to spend forgetting the school year and basking in the sun with Jeremiah and Conrad. But, this summer has a different energy than prior years. This time, Belly is in her peak pretty era and this is bringing a lot of attention (aka trouble) her way.

Amazon You'd Be Home By Now by Kathleen Glasgow Trigger warning: This novel mentions drug use and addiction. Emory spends her days feeling boxed into the labels people have placed on her. Even though she wonders who she really is, she goes along with everyone else's opinions until her a fateful accident leaves her reeling. Knowing that she's also the sister of a drug addict, she wonders if labels cause more harm than good. Forever changed by the accident, Emory embarks on a journey of realizing who she wants to be and finds there's room for redemption as well as forgiveness.

Amazon Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis Even though Stella Grant has immune-compromised lungs, she still has a tenacity for life that's worth admiring. But, she spends a good deal of her time in the hospital so her desire to feel more is limited. It's the place where she meets Will Newman — another patient who's spent a lifetime feeling restricted and wants to live life on his terms. It's a tale of longing and deciding what's worth sacrificing in order to feel alive — if only for a short period of time.

Amazon The Summer of Broken Rules by K.L. Walther After dealing with grief in her own way, Meredith Fox decides it's time for a change. She travels to Martha's Vineyard with her family to enjoy a wedding and their annual game where joining is nonnegotiable. Still, Meredith is open to what can happen that weekend and looks forward to what's next because that's what her sister would've wanted. As she begins playing the game, Meredith realizes that her heart is playing it's own romantic game and this causes her to stumble in more ways than one.

Amazon Tell Me Three Things by Julie Buxbaum Jessie is stuck in the biggest life tornado ever when she loses her mother and gains a stepmother she can't stand. On top of that, she ends up going to a prep school in California that's different from what she's used to. It's as if someone turned her life upside down before checking in to see if she was okay with it. But, a mysterious person decides to help her navigate her new life using an alias and it's so shocking that she doesn't know if she can trust them or not. After all, she doesn't actually know who this person is at first.

Amazon Just As Long As We're Together by Judy Blume Friendships can be as complicated as romantic relationships and that's exactly what Just As Long As We're Together reveals. Although Stephanie and Rachel have been attached at the hip since childhood, their tender duo makes room for the new girl — Alison. Her arrival excites Stephanie and they start hanging out a lot. But, Rachel doesn't seem as responsive and this causes friction over time. It reminds us that some people only want to have us to themselves.

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