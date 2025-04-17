James Marsden Joins Jon Hamm's Drama Show 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season 2

Your Friends & Neighbors has joined Apple TV's star-studded shows that keep viewers locked in and it stars one of prime time's favorite leading men: Jon Hamm (Mad Men and The Morning Show). Already renewed for season 2, the series will continue to follow his character's journey as an unemployed thief who's been discovering grimy secrets about the people he knows.

If you haven't seen it yet, it's like Don Draper stepped into the world of Fun with Dick & Jane and added his signature sex appeal to it. But I have an inkling season 2 is going to be even sexier now that James Marsden's chiseled face is joining the cast!

Scroll to learn everything about 'Your Friends & Neighbors' season 2!

Who's a part of the cast for Your Friends & Neighbors season 2? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Hollywood Reporter eagerly reported James Marsden would be joining season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors, but season 1's cast is also returning.

According to Deadline, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan will be back on our screens! Here's a breakdown of the main characters:

1. Jon Hamm as Andrew Cooper What is Your Friends & Neighbors about? Apple TV+ Andrew Cooper's used to living a successful life as a hedge fund manager, but finds himself lost and stressed when he unfairly loses his job in the midst of going through a divorce. Faced with being a single, penniless dad, he decides to turn to a crime-ridden life to support the lifestyle he's always had.

2. Amanda Peet as Mel Cooper Apple TV+ The reason Mel Cooper is Andrew's ex-wife is because she decided to have an extramarital affair with his best friend. This naturally soured their relationship, but she's not 100% out of the picture.

3. Olivia Munn as Samantha "Sam" Levitt Apple TV+ After Andrew moves into a rental place, he meets Samantha "Sam" Levitt. She's also going through a messy divorce which leads them to trauma bond and have a recurrent sexual affair. It's about as messy as you think it is!

4. Mark Tallmas as Nick Brandes Apple TV+ Instead of feeling remorseful about her actions, Mel Cooper decides to stick by Nick Brandes' side after their cheating scandal. How's that for a slap in the face or is it one that's warranted?

5. Hoon Lee as Barney Choi Apple TV+ Barney Choi is Andrew's business manager who's usually trying to give him sound advice, but we know what happens when desperation kicks in.

6. Lena Hall as Allison 'Ali' Cooper Apple TV+ Not only does Andrew Cooper have to figure out to support himself and his kids, he's also taken responsibility for trying to help his sister Allison stay out of trouble. She often makes impulsive decisions, but she's not a bad person!

Where is Your Friends & Neighbors filmed? Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors is filmed in none other than New York! Specifically, locations such as Hudson Valley, Manhattan, and the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor are seen throughout the series (via Decider).

When does season 1 of Your Friends & Neighbors end? Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and ends May 30, 2025! Here's the full episode rollout: "Deuce" April 11, 2025

"Theoretical Herpes" April 18, 2025 April 25, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 23, 2025 May 30, 2025

Follow us on Facebook for more Your Neighbors & Friends updates!