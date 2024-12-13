17 TV Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Should Watch Next
Yellowstone might be coming to an end, but good news! There are plenty of TV shows you can binge watch before the new Yellowstone spinoff, and they all have the drama and relationship dynamics you love about the OG show. Here are the best series to press play on after you finish the Yellowstone finale! (Although fair warning: they don't have Bella Hadid ;)).
Here are 17 shows to watch if you're a Yellowstone fan.
1. 1883 — Stream on Paramount+
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
You didn't think I could start this list without the Yellowstone prequels did you? This gripping and emotional TV show follows the Duttons in the year 1883 as they move from Texas to Montana.
Stream 1883 on Paramount+. The show stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.
2. 1923 — Stream on Paramount+
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
The second Yellowstone prequel finds the next generation of Duttons scattered around the world — and 1923 season 2 (coming February 23, 2025) will see Spencer and Alex fighting to get back home.
1923 is on Paramount+ and stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.
3. Godless — Stream on Netflix
Ursula Coyote/Netflix
Godless is a super cool show because it takes the cowboy narrative so many of us grew up on and flips it on its head. When a gang of outlaws tracks a supposed traitor named Roy to La Belle, they realize the town is governed mainly by women...and they're notorious.
Godless is on Netflix and stars Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
4. Landman — Stream on Paramount+
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
This TV show takes us down south, to West Texas. Tommy Norris, a crisis exec, tries to secure his company's spot in the oil business during a fuel boom in this addicting show.
Landman is on Paramount+ and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.
5. Succession — Stream on Max
Claudette Barius/HBO
If you can't get enough of the family drama, then you'll definitely want to start Succession. This Emmy-winning series follows Logan Roy as he (and his four kids) tries to figure out what the heck to do with the future of his company. Trust me, you'll want to binge watch this one.
Succession is on Max. The show stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brain Cox, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Mcfadyen, Alan Ruck, and J. Smith-Cameron.
6. Lawmen: Bass Reeves — Stream on Paramount+
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Another Paramount pick! Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the titular Bass, who was one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals on the west side of the Mississippi.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is Paramount+ and stars David Oyelowo, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Forrest Goodluck, and Lauren E. Banks.
7. Billy The Kid — Stream on MGM+
Chris Large/EPIX Entertainment LLC.
Billy The Kid is definitely for the Yellowstone fans who love the Western vibes of it all. This show follows a younger Billy as he falls in love, experiences different kinds of heartbreak, and becomes the outlaw we know all too well.
Stream Billy The Kid on MGM+ and see Tom Blyth, Eileen O'Higgins, Daniel Webber, and Alex Roe.
8. Hatfields & McCoys — On Amazon Prime
Chris Large/History Channel
This series is also a great option for any history buff, and revolves around the true feud between the Hatfield family and the McCoys in Kentucky and West Virginia, respectively. To think it (almost) all started because of a stolen pig...
Hatfields & McCoys is on Amazon Prime and stars Kevin Costner. Bill Paxton, Tom Berenger, Mare Winningham, Jena Malone, Boyd Holbrook, and Powers Boothe.
9. The English — Stream on Prime Video
Diego Lopez Calvin/Prime Video
Need even more girl power? Turn on The English, which sees Emily Blunt's character out for revenge on the man she blames for her son's death.
The English is on Prime Video and stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, and Stephen Rea.
10. Ozark — Stream on Netflix
Netflix
This family drama follows the Byrdes, who hightail it to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme gone wrong sends a Mexican drug lord after them.
Ozark is on Netflix and stars Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Laura Linney, Skylar Gaertner, and Charlie Tahan.
11. Longmire — Stream on Netflix
Lewis Jacobs/Netflix
Longmire is another modern Western like Yellowstone, and follows Walt Longmire, a widowed sheriff trying to put his life back together and protect Absaroka County at the same time.
Longmire is on Netflix. The show stars Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, and Adam Bartley.
12. Peaky Blinders — Stream on Netflix
Robert Viglasky/Caryn Mandabach Productions
If you love the Yellowstone drama more than the aesthetic, swap the West for Ireland with Peaky Blinders, which follows Tommy Shelby as he leads a 20th Century gangster family.
13. Outer Range — Stream on Prime Video
Prime Video
Outer Range combines Western storytelling with sci-fi elements so while this is technically a Western, it's definitely something you've never seen before. The story follows the Abbotts, who are trying to deal with their daughter-in-law's disappearance and protecting their ranch...then a black void appears.
Outer Range is on Prime Video and stars Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Noah Reid, and Imogen Poots.
14. Sons of Anarchy — Stream on Hulu
FX
Tensions run high in this TV show for Yellowstone fans, which follows a biker who can't reconcile his new role as a father with his place in an outlaw motorcycle club.
Sons of Anarchy is on Hulu and stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior, and Tommy Flanagan.
15. The Ranch — Stream on Netflix
Greg Gayne/Netflix
If you need a laugh, turn on The Ranch, which offers a different (read: fun!) perspective on ranch life. Listen, I get it — sometimes dramas can get you down!
The Ranch is on Netflix and stars Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, and Debra Winger.
16. Bloodline — Stream on Netflix
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Family secrets are everywhere in this show, which deals with the fallout of the family's "black sheep" finally returning home.
Bloodline is on Netflix and stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Sissy Spacek, Norbert Leo Butz, and Jacinda Barrett.
17. Deadwood — Stream on Max
HBO
Want to keep up the drama after the Yellowstone finale? Tune into Deadwood, which takes place at the end of the 1800s and examines all the lawless corruption going on in Deadwood, South Dakota. (Spoiler: there's a lot).
Deadwood is on Max and stars Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, and Brad Dourif.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!