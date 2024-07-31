8 Incredibly Inspiring Moments From The 2024 Olympics So Far
From beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower to surfing in Tahiti, the Paris Olympics have blown my mind thus far. I'm always super into Olympic season because sportsmanship, community, and pride for your country are such beautiful things to witness and celebrate collectively. I'm currently in Paris and have even been able to see a couple of events myself — and I gotta tell you, it's incredible to watch live. History is made left and right, every single day — especially when it comes to Team USA!
While the games continue, here are all the incredible moments we've seen so far!
Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images
Two Words: Celine Dion
After her shocking documentary came out, Celine Dion made a triumphant return to performing during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dion's very rare Stiff Person Syndrome made many wonder if the superstar would be able to sing again, and this performance put those rumors to rest. She blew us all away with her stunning vocal performance of "Hymn A L'Amour" — can anyone pass some tissues? 😭
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Simone Biles Made An Epic Comeback — And Won Gold With Her Team
Team USA Women's Gymnastics is back and better than ever baby! After a devastating experience in Tokyo, Simone Biles made an epic comeback with this insane floor routine, starting off with an intro I could not deem more appropriate to Taylor Swift's "Are You Ready For It?" And boy were we! Not only did Biles start off her Paris games with a bang, but she did with such elegance and ease. We are so happy to have her back!
Alongside the amazing performances from Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, the team took home the gold medal!
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Women In Fencing Make History
Another incredible win for Team USA, and another historical moment for women! Lee Kiefer won two back-to-back gold medals this week in foil fencing. Her teammate, Lauren Scruggs took home the silver metal and became the first Black fencer to ever win an Olympic medal! Not only is this an incredible moment for the country, but for humankind. This is also the first time the United States has dominated the fencing podium since 1904! History was definitely made, to say the least!
Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Team USA Proves Rugby Isn't Just For Boys
They have the beauty, the brains, and now they have the BRONZE! The USA Women's Rugby Team is bringing home their first ever Olympic win in history. Rugby is notoriously an intense contact sport — it's fast, it's rough, and often more associated with a male demographic. But this team is showing everyone how truly amazing women sports are. And hey, they got Jason Kelce as a superfan, so you should be too!
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
True Meaning Of Teammates
Team USA swimmers Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh both bring home medals after they competed side-by-side in the 100 meter butterfly. Though Walsh was the previous record holder, she congratulated Huske on the Gold as they both celebrated their momentous win, wrapped together around the American flag. We couldn't be happier for these amazing Olympic swimming medalists!
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
One Trick Pony Brings Home The Win With The Men's Gymnastics Team
Stephen Nedoroscik, also known as "Clark Kent" on Tik Tok waited all day to perform his pommel horse routine. Before he began his routine, he took off his glasses — which was a little concerning for spectators — and started his routine. We all quickly realized that he was no joke. He seemingly came out of nowhere and snatched the bronze medal with the rest of Team USA. Now, he's a media phenomenon, and we can't get enough of him!
PS: This is Team USA's first medal since 2008 for men's team gymnastics — so exciting!
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Cook'N Bacon Are So In Sync
Synchronized diving has been one of my fave Olympic sports to watch since I was a kid! It's so mesmerizing and obviously incredibly impressive. I am so happy for Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (affectionately known as "Cook'N Bacon") for brining home the silver medal! This is an amazing achievement for them both, but especially for Team USA who hasn't been on the diving podium since 2012. Wow!
Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Batten Biked To Silver
Haley Batten took home the silver medal for women's mountain biking race — the best finish for Team USA ever! Her wheel literally broke in the middle of the race, and she still managed to medal. So while the win was incredible to begin with, the fact that she persevered and overcame the odds makes it that much more amazing!
