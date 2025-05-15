It's hard to believe that we're almost halfway through 2025, but BELIEVE IT Y'ALL! We're approaching summer blockbuster season (I still can't wrap my head around the fact Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and Fantastic Four are coming out within a span of like 3 weeks) but we've already seen some of the best TV shows of the year. Let's get into it.

Here are the 5 best TV shows of 2025...so far.

1. The White Lotus season 3 — Stream on Max I have to start with Mike White's White Lotus season 3, which brought a new crew of spoiled rich people to Thailand. It was dramatic, it was gripping, and it was both escapist and repulsive. Stream it on Max now! The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

2. The Pitt — Stream on Max All the social media discourse around The Pitt was just as much to keep up with as the actual show. The series breaks up a 15-hour ER shift into 15 episodes, which is cool in and of itself, but the messiness and (as Jess Spoll points out) the immediate gratification feel like a step away from recession TV. Watch it on Max. The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa.

3. Severance season 2 — Stream on Apple TV+ The long-awaited Severance season 2 gave viewers a deeper look at Lumon’s shady activity but it also gave us a deeper look into the relationships between everyone — depending on whether they were their work persona (the Innie) or their personal life persona (their Outie). Meta! Stream it on Apple TV+ now. Severance season 2 stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, Dichen Lachman and Patricia Arquette.

4. The Studio — Stream on Apple TV+ The Studio is also streaming on Apple TV+, and it's perfect for anyone who loves movies and TV. The series is about a studio executive who’s trying to keep the business world of Hollywood happy while also trying to keep the industry creative to keep movies alive. The Studio stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Bryan Cranston, along with a lot of celebrity cameos.

5. The Last of Us season 2 — Stream on Max The Last of Us season 2 was one of my most-anticipated shows of the year, and it picks up five years after the end of season 1. Joel and Ellie are back in Jackson but they’re barely on speaking terms. When a tragedy totally reorients Ellie’s life, she sets off on a quest for revenge. Stream new episodes on Sundays on Max. The Last of Us season 2 stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara.

