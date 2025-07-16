The 12 Most Surprising Emmy Nomination Snubs For 2025

With every award show nomination list comes its snubs — and the Emmy nominations for 2025 are no exception. The last year of prestige TV brought some incredible performances and stories to the screen, but not everything got a nod through a nom. Whether you loved Elisabeth Moss in the epic finale of The Handmaid's Tale, or you absolutely adore everything in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, here are the most surprising snubs of the 2025 Emmy nominations!

Scroll to see all the shocking snubs from the Emmy nominations in 2025!

Apple TV+ Dichen Lachman in Severance Miss Casey was already a beloved character in Severance season 1, but Dichen Lachman brought the woman behind Miss Casey to life with the highly impressive sophomore season. In episode 7 (" Chikhai Bardo"), Lachman delivered a gut-wrenching performance as Gemma, Mark's allegedly "late" wife who's actually trapped in Lumon's basement as a perpetual test subject for severance. The nuance and depth of her depiction of the character was more than enough to earn at least a nomination, if not a win.

Hulu Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss has brought June Osborne to life on our screens for almost a decade, navigating the horrors of this dystopian reality in which women are merely viewed as vessels for pregnancy. She's been nominated (and won!) many times for her incredible work throughout the run of The Handmaid's Tale , but didn't earn a nomination for the final season of the show. It's safe to say that fans who've followed her gritty and emotional performance throughout the last six seasons are shocked that she's not being noted for finally landing this dystopian show's plane.

HBO Max Taylor Dearden in The Pitt Let me be clear: there are many, many actors who produced incredible work on The Pitt and weren't nominated — but I'd be lying if I said Taylor Dearden didn't stand out. While many may criticize nepo babies for their work, Bryan Cranston's daughter set herself apart from that pack, delivering a layered, nuanced performance as the doctor-in-training, Dr. King. From her ability to effortlessly bring back the "Savage" dance (LOL) to her authentic depiction of caregiver fatigue peppered with unconditional love, it's a huge surprise she wasn't acknowledged with a nomination.

Showtime Lauren Ambrose in Yellowjackets It's no surprise that fans and critics didn't particularly love Yellowjackets season 3. Still, there was one performance that genuinely broke my heart and made it's mark on the show. Lauren Ambrose adopted Van's story in season 2, bringing the adult version of one of our favorite characters to life — and she only upped the ante of her portrayal in season 3. I don't want to give anything away for those who aren't caught up, but the scene pictured above truly said it all for me. She definitely deserved a nomination.

Apple TV+ Chase Sui Wonders in The Studio season 2. The Studio definitely got plenty of Emmy nominations in 2025, but I'm genuinely surprised breakout star Chase Sui Wonders wasn't acknowledged. Her hilarious performance was absolutely a fan-favorite, as she held her own next to comedy greats like Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and more. I'm shocked she didn't make the cut, but I'm staying hopeful that she lands a nomination after

Hulu Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Clearly Selena Gomez is a big favorite over here across the board, so it's not surprising that we would absolutely love her performance as Mabel Mora. The previously Emmy-nominated actress has masterfully lead this multi-season comedy alongside greats like Martin Short and Steve Martin with her dry humor and great timing. So why was she ignored this year? I know the categories are stacked across the board, but given how much everyone adores Gomez in this show, we're shocked to say the least.

Hulu Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building I feel like defending Steve Martin writes itself. The man is an absolute comedy legend that's been at the helm of some of our biggest belly laughs. So unless nominating Martin Short and not Steve Martin is a part of their lifelong competitive bit, I'm not sure what's going on here.

HBO Max Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus I wanted to hate him. You wanted to hate him. We all wanted to hate this nepo baby's performance — and character, frankly. However, Patrick Schwarzenegger gave Saxon Ratliff the arc of a lifetime. Schwarzenegger took Saxon from a despicable bro to a deeply tortured, complex man. I'm not sure why he's not getting his flowers for this performance, but I'm actually surprised.

Disney Diego Luna in Andor I know, I know — it's Star Wars . But if you can look past any gimmick or preconceived notions about the franchise, Andor is a very complex tale of political upheaval, resistance, and perseverance against all odds. And truly none of that would be possible without Diego Luna's amazing portrayal of Cassian Andor. He brings the depth of the resistance to life, capturing the deep pain and toll action takes on a person, and giving us a hero that isn't exactly what you'd necessarily picture.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 1923 Taylor Sheridan's projects — and Westerns in general — may not be everyone's cup of tea, but you can't tell me that 1923 season 2 wasn't riveting. The devastating heartbreak that this season gave us was delivered with care and hurt and grit and ultimately left us wanting more from Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the cast as a whole. So why was this highly regarded show left out? This season was definitely divisive, stirring the pot among fans and critics alike, so maybe that explains the lack of nominations. However, we definitely think it deserves critical acclaim nonetheless!

Netflix Squid Game The epic conclusion to this three-part show was simultaneously incredibly captivating and devastatingly depressing. After following Seong Gi-hun's intense trials and tribulations in desperately trying to take down the machine that made him his money, I can't believe this impeccably wrapped up conclusion didn't earn a nomination. Lee Jung-jae brought this character in all his complexities to a gut-wrenching end, exposing the unfortunate realities and underbelly of class warfare — and that absolutely should have earned him a nod.

HBO Max The Rehearsal I've never heard more people rave about an awkward man on TV than I have with Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal . The first season was adored, and the second even more so. And while not everyone may understand this brand of humor, there's no denying that it's making its mark on the comedy world, one extremely painful interaction at a time. By its own essential reinvention of the genre, I am genuinely surprised the ingenuity and authenticity wasn't rewarded with a nomination for the show itself. (But was for writing and directing? Confusing.)

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!