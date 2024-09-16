Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the bear jeremy allen white
TV

The Most Jaw-Dropping Emmy Winners Of 2024

saoirse ronan jack lowden engagement rumors
Celebrity News

Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Married Couple

season 3 bridgerton
TV

Nicola Coughlan Was Totally Giving Lady Whistledown At The 2024 Emmys

only murders in the building season 4
TV

Martin Short & Selena Gomez's Sweet Emmys Moment Is SO Oliver & Mabel-Coded

quotes about kindness
Empowerment

15 Heart-Warming Quotes About Kindness That Will Make Your Day

amazon skims dupes
Trends and Inspo

I Found 4 Incredible SKIMS Dupes You Can Order On Amazon Right Now

Trending Stories

tv
TV

The Most Jaw-Dropping Emmy Winners Of 2024

Celebrity Couples
Celebrity News

Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Married Couple

bridgerton
TV

Nicola Coughlan Was Totally Giving Lady Whistledown At The 2024 Emmys

tv
TV

Martin Short & Selena Gomez's Sweet Emmys Moment Is SO Oliver & Mabel-Coded