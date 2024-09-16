'Shōgun' Star Anna Sawai Gets Emotional Accepting First Emmy Award
I was totally enraptured by Shōgun as soon as I saw the first trailer. The first season of the trending Hulu series premiered in February of 2024 to rave reviews, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that it looks like we're getting a season 2 AND a season 3 of the drama. Considering Shōgun was originally a limited series, I'm over the moon! Here's everything we know about the upcoming sophomore season.
Is Shōgun nominated for any awards?
FX/Hulu
Ahead of Shōgun season 2, the first season of the hit show scored 25 Emmy nominations(yes you read that right) including Outstanding Drama and both Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama — and it ended up winning all of them! Anna Sawai cried in her acceptance speech, thanking her mom and all the women "who expect nothing" but continue to change the world anyway. We're not crying, you are!!!
Will there be a season 2 for Shōgun?
FX/Hulu
Yes, we're getting a Shōgun season 2! The news that season 2 was in the works was confirmed May 16. "There’s a lot of chaos but creative chaos, where we’re throwing everything that we have at the wall, seeing what sticks," co-creator Rachel Kondo tells THR. "It’s been exciting and nerve-wracking because, obviously, this is uncharted territory — we don’t have a roadmap, we just have history.”
She continues that the team is figuring out “which events, which characters, which characters can you conveniently combine — those sorts of things that kind of allow you to make something new.”
The end of season 1 saw John Blackthorne at his absolute end. His ship and his crew are gone, as is Lady Mariko, who sacrificed herself to thwart Yabushige. And it's here that we'll pick back up. This is going to be one season premiere to remember!
When is Shōgun season 2 coming out?
FX/Hulu
Shōgun season 2 won't begin production for quite some time, but the writer's room begins summer 2024.
Who's in the Shōgun season 2 cast?
FX/Hulu
I hope we'll see Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, and Fumi Nikaido.
