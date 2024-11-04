Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Just Celebrated His 55th Birthday In The Sweetest Way
I think Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are one of the sexiest celebrity couplesalive. From Matthew's Texas drawl and swagger to Camila's beautiful aura, I love keeping up with their relationship. Not only are they parents to three amazing kids, they're the founders of a foundation dedicated to keeping high school kids active...annnnnd they make their own tequila. Does this make them couples goals? I'm going to roll the dice and say, "Yes!" They may even give Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds a run for their money, but I'll let y'all be the judge of that! 😘
Wondering how their love story began and how it's currently going? Here's a brief overview of their relationship timeline!
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Image via Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
2006: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves cross paths at a club
Usher may have been on to something with his single "Love in This Club" because that's exactly what happened for Matthew McConaughey. Well, he and Camila Alves didn't make love in the West Hollywood club they were at. Instead, they met and it was love at first sight for McConaughey.
He told People he remembers the exact moment he saw his future wife. "She showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club," he said. "It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself."
That introduction sealed the deal for both of them as they begin going on dates shortly after that. I love that it didn't take them long to decide, "Okay, we're doing this" because I still believe in love at first sight. I mean, who hasn't dreamed about the moment they're at a party and lock eyes with the person they're meant to be with?
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
January 2008: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves make their relationship red carpet official
"I was so nervous, we had already been dating for a while and I had been to movie premiers with him but always sneaking in thru the back to keep our privacy... this was the first time going 'here we go.'" She wrote in the caption.
July 2008: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have their first baby
The couple welcomed their first son, Levi Alves McConaughey, during the summer of 2008 and were beyond grateful for his arrival.
Camila later shared how tough his birth was when she appeared on Sarah Hyland's Lady Parts in 2021. "We tried to go as natural as we could in a hospital setting," she said. "We really wanted to go through without taking [medication]. We wanted to have that experience, and that was what we planned on."
However, Camila had to have an emergency C-section which happens if the medical staff determines there's grounds for an intervention. In baby Levi's case, the umbilical cord was wrapped in such a way that wouldn't have ended in good results had Camila tried to deliver vaginally.
I'm just grateful that things ended up going well even if Camila experienced a change in her birth plan.
Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
June 2009: Matthew McConaughey announces baby no. 2 is on the way
January 2010: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome their second baby
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
December 2011: Matthew McConaughey decides to proposes to Camila Alves
June 2012: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves tie the knot
Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
July 2012 — December 2012: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves announce she's pregnant with baby no. 3
When their youngest son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born, he arrived one year and three days after Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves got engaged. According to CBS News, Matthew shared this on X: "Camila gave birth to our third child yesterday morning. Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born at 7:43 a.m. on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches."
April 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves make an appearance with their three kids
The McConaughey family made a red carpet appearance while attending the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala a couple of months ago and everyone looked great! Based on the photos that Page Six shared, it's safe to say the kids are a beautiful blend of their parents.
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary
It's unbelievable to think Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married 12 years, but time flies when you're enjoying moments with the love of your life.
Matthew took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo and message to celebrate their marriage, and I'm pretty sure someone is cutting onions because my eyes keep watering. He simply wrote, "thank you #happyanniversary" as his caption, but those two words feel like they hold a ton of weight.
From their philanthropic efforts to founding their own Tequila brand, Pantalones, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have found ways to support in each other in love, life, and business. Frankly, I love to see all of it.
November 2024: Camila Alves Celebrates Matthew McConaughey's 55th Birthday
Much like it's shocking to realize this couple's been together for over a decade, it's also shocking that Matthew McConaughey could possibly be 55 years old. And yet, he is — and Camila Alves is ready to celebrate it!
Alves shared a post on Instagram to honor her hubby's birthday. The caption reads, "Today we celebrate you! …. Well technically we celebrated you all weekend!" wrote Camila, 41. "Hoo you bring so much Joy Matthew … but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental … ! To many more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU!"
Alongside her thoughtful musings, Alves shared a video of the two of them on a sweet nighttime — and bike-drawn — sleigh ride. Throughout the windy video, you can hear "Will The Lord Remember Me" by The Red Clay Strays in all it's twangy, gospel-inspired glory. It really is clear these two are a match made in heaven!
This post has been updated.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.