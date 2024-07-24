'A Complete Unknown' Trailer Cements Timothée Chalamet As An Oscar Contender
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Ever since Timothée Chalamet’s starring role as Bob Dylan was announced, I've been on the edge of my seat waiting to hear him sing. (The same can be said for Paul Mescal's rumored role in the upcoming Beatles biopics. Let the men sing!) Last year's over-the-top Wonka proved Chalamet has the chops to be a musical leading man, but the new A Complete Unknown trailer proves he can excel at grounded storytelling just as much as caricatures.
The A Complete Unknown trailer shows fragments of Bob Dylan’s life, while Timothée Chalamet, in the Dylan family’s Minnesota cabin, sings "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" throughout it all, tying together the past and the present. The film follows Dylan's move to New York City, as well as his rise to fame ahead of his historic 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance. Everything about Chalemet’s transformation proves he's primed for an Oscar, and this might just be the film that cements him as a true movie star.
There’s something for everyone in the movie, whether or not you’re a Dylan fanatic. Romance, old New York, musical performances. Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro shine as Sylvie Russo and Joan Baez. If this is only a glimpse of the movie, the full film is sure to be one of 2024's best.
