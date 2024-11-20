OMG Paul Mescal Finally Addressed Those Beatles Biopic Rumors
Austin Butler as Elvis truly changed Hollywood, because now, not only are we getting Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Selena Gomez as Linda Rondstat, but Paul Mescal is also reportedly in talks to lead one of four upcoming biopics about The Beatles. Each movie, set to come from director Sam Mendes, will focus on a different member of the band — and their unique points of view — but will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” per Variety.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Beatles movies.
Is there a new Beatles movie coming out?
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Yes, director Sam Mendes is developing four movies about The Beatles — one for each member of the band. Each individual movie will tell a story from the perspective of one member (including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison).
“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Sam Mendes told Variety.
Where can I watch the new Beatles biopics?
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Each of the four movies will be released in theaters, thanks to Sony Pictures Entertainment. They're hoping to shoot all four in the UK starting in 2025 and release them in 2027.
“You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter. “There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”
Who will be playing The Beatles?
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
According an article by The Hollywood Reporterpublished in May 2024, Paul Mescal was one of the studio's top picks for one of the Beatles, which I would totally be here for. To be honest, I need the rumored casting to be true just so I can hear him sing!
Speaking with GQ in October 2024, Mescal said: “I would love to be involved, but there’s nothing set in stone.”
He since hasn't confirmed (or denied) the rumors are true. During an interview with ETat theLos Angeles premiere of Gladiator II, Mescal said:
"It would be an incredible story to be attached to. The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, it truly would be a dream come true."
Some other fan casts for he Beatles movies include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Asa Butterfield, Barry Keoghan, and Tom Holland.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
