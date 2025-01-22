There are few things in our daily lives as horrifying as a first date with a stranger. Usually, the best case scenario is you show up to an agreed meeting place, hit it off, want to go out again, and maybe even fall in love. That is, assuming you're not getting catfished and they're not a crazy person. Well, in Meghann Fahy's new thriller, she finds herself on the perfect first date that takes a turn for the terrifying when an anonymous stranger starts tormenting her...and then instructs her to kill her date. Now the question remains: will she follow through, or will this would-be couple make it to dessert?

Here's everything know about Drop, starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar.





Watch 'The Drop' trailer now! The first thing I have to call out about The Drop trailer is that Brandon Sklenar just keeps getting cuter. How is this possible?! He and Meghann Fahy have chemistry the moment he steps onscreen which makes this whole movie concept — you know, that Meghann's character is told she has to kill him — even more intriguing. And Sabrina Carpenter playing in the background? An inspired choice. I want to believe that both Violet and Henry make it out of the story alive...but things aren't looking too hopeful for either of them.

What is the movie Drop about? HBO Drop Plot In Drop, widowed mother Violet (Meghann Fahy) is literally so relieved when her date with Henry goes well. He's handsome and charismatic, and she's enjoying their time together — until an unknown number starts dropping anonymous instructions to her phone. Now, Violet has to play it cool while following her new contact's instructions or her kids will pay the price. There's just one problem: the final instruction is to kill Henry.

When is Drop coming out? Drop Release Date Drop hits theaters April 11, 2025. The Blumhouse film is from Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), is written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, and is produced by Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller. The movie's also executive produced by Sam Lerner.

Who's in the Drop cast? HBO Drop Cast The cast of Drop includes Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, and Travis Nelson.

See The New Drop Poster! Blumhouse/Universal Pictures The poster for Drop definitely gets my adrenaline pumping — and I love Meghann Fahy's glam eyeshadow & manicure paired with the terror in her eyes. Because, duh, of course this Emmy-nominted actress can act with her eyes like nobody's business. And the bold red of the graphic design? Chef's kiss.

