The 13 Most-Anticipated New Movies Coming In 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We're not even through all of this year's spring movies and we're already looking ahead to the best 2025 movies coming our way! The year will be full of nostalgic favorites, long-awaited sequels, and new Marvel movies featuring all our favorite actors. Keep reading for all the new 2025 movies you need to know about, and make sure you keep tabs on which 2024 movies to see before we get to New Year's Eve!
Bridget Jones 4 — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Rom-com and Jane Austenlovers rejoice: We're finally getting a fourth installment in the Bridget Jones franchise! The new 2025 movie will see our favorite diary-keeper learning what it looks like to balance motherhood with all the other responsibilities that come with adulthood.
Bridget Jones 4 hits theaters February 14 and stars Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall.
Disney's Live-Action Snow White — In Theaters March 21, 2025
Disney
Following The Little Mermaid, the next live Disney movie will be Snow White. Disney's putting a new spin on the classic story, and our titular leading lady will be played by Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler. I literally cannot wait to see her shine!
Snow White hits theaters March 21 and stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
Thunderbolts* — In Theaters May 2, 2025
Disney
This new Marvel movie will follow a group of anti-heroes, led by Yelena Belova, called the Thunderbolts. This is one of the films I'm most looking forward to because I just love Yelena and Bucky. How could you not?!
Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2 and stars Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.
Mission: Impossible 8 — In Theaters May 23, 2025
Paramount Pictures
I'm convinced Tom Cruise is literally unstoppable, and the fact we're getting another Mission: Impossible movie only further proves it. This time around, Ethan is fueled by grief as much as a sense of duty, and I hope we get some answers about the Entity!
Mission: Impossible 8 hits theaters May 23 and stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Frederick Schmidt.
Jurassic World 4 — In Theaters July 2, 2025
Universal Pictures
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey is leading the newest Jurassic World movie, which is something I never knew I needed until the casting was announced! We don't have any official plot details yet, but whatever Jonathan does, I'm sure it'll be #hot.
Jurassic World 4 premieres July 2 and stars Jonathan Bailey.
Superman — In Theaters July 11, 2025
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The elements of this 2025 movie might sound familiar — Smallville, Kryptonite, and Clark Kent's family relationships — but this isn't your average origin story. It looks like the cast had a ton of fun filming the movie, and I can't wait to see it come to life!
Superman hits theaters July 11, 2025 and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, and Nicholas Hoult.
Fantastic Four — In Theaters July 25, 2025
Marvel Studios
My most-anticipated 2025 movie is, without a doubt, The Fantastic Four. I've always loved this quartet (probably thanks to my love for Chris Evans in the original 2005 film), and I can't wait to see how the MCU puts their own spin on the story. They never fail to surprise, and I'm sure this will be no different.
The Fantastic Four hits theaters July 25 and stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby.
Avatar: Fire And Ash — In Theaters December 19, 2025
20th Century Studios
Avatar 3 will show off "a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,” director James Cameron said at D23 in Anaheim, California (via Variety). “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.” I can't wait to see how it plays out!
Avatar: Fire And Ash premieres December 19 and stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington.
Dead Man Wake Up: A Knives Out Story — Coming In 2025
Netflix
We don't know exactly what Knives Out 3 has in store for us, but we don't know the movie will feature Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." We also know the story features a graveyard (and probably a funeral). Color me intrigued!
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming in 2025 and stars Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.
Mickey 17 — Coming In 2025
Warner Bros. Entertainment
In Robert Pattinson's new movie, the actor plays an employee who realizes he's disposable when he's sent to colonize Niflheim, an ice world. Every time a version of himself dies, a new body regenerates. That is, unless he can stop it.
Mickey 17 is coming in 2025 and stars Robert Pattinson.
Scream 7 — Coming In 2025
Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
We don't have much news on Scream 7 yet, except that Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott! We didn't see the franchise lead in Scream 6 (an absence I felt very deeply) but I know she's going to kick butt in this new movie. Whatever happens, one thing's for sure: this Ghostface is going to be the craziest yet.
Scream 7 is coming soon and will star Neve Campbell and (hopefully) Courteney Cox.
A Simple Favor 2 — Coming In 2025
Lionsgate
After we see Blake Lively in It Ends With Us, we'll see her star opposite Anna Kendrick in this 2025 movie. The first A Simple Favor is one of my favorite movie experiences ever, and I'm sure this sequel is going to be even better.
A Simple Favor 2 is coming in 2025 and stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.
Lead image via Disney
