This ACOTAR Book 6 Theory Would Change Elain's Destiny — & BookTok's Obsessed

Here's what BookTok thinks about ACOTAR book 6 being the moment we see Elain step into her power or worse

is keeping readers in the dark about, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing elaborate theories about its plot! Our favorite ones revolve around Feyre's middle sister Elain and her overdue POV. For five books, we've watched her live in the shadows of her sister even after being thrown into a cauldron by the despicable King Hybern. She's only shared glimpses of her personality, but that's nothing compared to what readers feels she deserves.

The first theory that stands out is one TikTok user @savannahlueckk shared in this video. Her caption says, "i have a theory that everyone is going to switch up on her and love her all the sudden lmao," in regards to Elain. I don't think anyone truly doubts where she's loved, but it's clear they're not allowing her to come into her own either. From there, the text overlay on the video compares Elain to "Rapunzel," calling out how she's been "sheltered and underestimated by everyone around her." The first comment on the video says, "She is going to be a whole different person once we get her POV and I can’t wait" while the second comment refers to Frozen 2's song "Into the Unknown." "...just her hearing voices and getting frustrated with them and what they mean as well and learning to embrace her seer powers," user @emlechoppaa wrote.

Another theory by @thundernoblechristine refers to Elain's naturally extroverted personality and how she's currently dealing with everything she's experienced. She says, "Elain is unique in that out of all three of these sisters, she is the most extroverted and she clearly likes making friends...So it makes perfect sense to explore Elain's story as someone who processes trauma and gets to know people differently than Nesta and Feyre." Only one comment mentioned Elain's potential mate which is great! @imaginedrealism wrote, "As goofy as it sounds, I want Elian with none of the people she is shipped with. She deserves someone totally normal not apart of the Far royalty drama, & it would be more interesting to see..."

But, we're not above leaning into the "Elain and Azriel Endgame theory. Tiktok user @abi.reads2 made her own video about why she thinks Elain and Azriel are meant to be together. She starts off reading a passage from A Court of Mist and Fury before revealing there's a point where the book left by the queen mentions "sing me." @abi.reads2 then points out that Azriel is a "shadowsinger," meaning he's able to detect things most people are unable to. But @Shelbyaj319 has other thoughts. "I think Elain will manipulate them [Lucien and Azriel] into a blood duel or died or whatever and start a war. I think she’s the villain. She should have already denied the bond [with Lucien] by now yet hasn’t," she says.

There's so many different theories that could be right, but only Sarah J. Maas knows how ACOTAR book 6 will end!

