Brit Interviews Adam Grant About Managing Productivity and Anxiety
Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist, Wharton professor, multi-time best-selling author and chart-topping podcaster. His primary mission is to "make work suck less" (his words). In today's episode, Adam schools Brit and Anj about how to be more productive with your work, especially amidst uncertainty and anxiety. Tune in for actionable, data-backed tricks to feel better about how you spend your time — and to learn the truth about working in sweatpants. (Spoiler alert: it's good news!)
The pressure to be productive is real, and we love Adam's take on how to prioritize and be kind to yourself. To learn more about all the things with Brit and her co-hosts, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. Happy listening!