Koya Webb Teaches Brit + Anj About Harnessing Positive Energy
Holistic health coach, master yoga teacher, and transformational specialist Koya Webb joins Brit and Anj to talk about the real meaning of positive energy and how to harness yours. Listen in as Koya teaches all things holistic health - from how you can use breathwork to reduce anxiety, to the power of sage, to the crystal plant test everyone is going to want to try!
"This life is all about balancing your energy, learning about how you can go through these challenges and the challenges in the end, even though they might be really hard and suck at some point and in they'll make you stronger."
We definitely left this conversation feeling totally enlightened, with a new interest in crystals, and an absolute appreciation for what simply breathing can do to life us up and spark positive energy.
This Just In: Brit + Co x Office Depot to Grant 200 Scholarships to Selfmade!
Fall is right around the corner, and we're getting amped up for our next session of Selfmade, Brit + Co's 10-week interactive startup school. Designed to help you create a new business or grow your existing one, this course is personally led by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin and co-founder Anjelika Temple, and supported by more than a dozen of the top female entrepreneurs, creatives, and investors in the country. Students receive personalized coaching on everything from how to get out of your comfort zone to how to scale your business, and everything in between. And now, thanks to Office Depot, even more of you can join the course!
For the fall session, we're thrilled to team up with Office Depot to grant 200 FREE scholarship seats to the course. Scholarships are open to US residents, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trail-blaze. After all, we firmly believe that your support system is a huge part of how you achieve greatness, and we are here to cheer all of you on.
To nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, head to our nomination form right here. The deadline for scholarship nominations is September 27th — it's time to take the leap!
Beyond the scholarship, Office Depot is all about helping you accomplish more. Whether it be the start phase, growth phase or keep businesses going phase, Office Depot offers a full suite of business solutions, including services and products, to help you work from anywhere, organize and save time and help build your brand.
So what are you waiting for? Take a chance on yourself and get yourself one step closer to truly being selfmade. Learn more about the Selfmade program, apply for a scholarship and prepare to be inspired :)