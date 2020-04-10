18 Products to Help You Chill Out When Anxiety Sets In
We're all sort of feeling it — the highs and lows of pandemic anxiety. One minute things feel hopeful while every minute feels uncertain, which can no doubt affect our mood and make us feel extra anxious. There's not a lot we can do about the state of things but we can do something about how we feel about it. Here are 18 products to add a little calm to your day.
Ban.do Feel Your Best Wellness Workbook $18
It's always a good idea to check in with how we're feeling and the best way to do that? Write it down. Putting pen to paper can be very therapeutic. We love this workbook for daily check-ins with a section dedicated to relaxation.
Musee Bath Soak $22
There is no better time to soak in the tub with relaxing tunes than RIGHT NOW. Your bathtub is your new therapy couch while homebound. Made with detoxifying salts and essential oils, like calming lavender and anxiety-reducing bergamot, these bath salts help you relax and recharge so you're ready to embrace a good night's sleep and a day of more of the same. A portion of Musee's profits are invested in children's education so you can feel good about that too.
Catherine Rising Large Smudge Stick $28
Burn away bad vibes in your home with white sage, white rose and palo santo with this agate-protected smudge stick. The deep cleansing properties promise to help you concentrate and stay productive.
Relaxus Gym Ball Abs with Pump $22Stretch away your anxiety while working your core to achieve an endorphin-boosting workout while you're hard at work at home.
Manduka yogitoes Yoga Mat Towel $58
Meditation and yoga are great ways to chill out and clear your mind. Keep this towel bedside or deskside to make it a daily habit.
Green Malachite is known to help reduce anxiety and protect you during stressful times (global pandemic qualifies!). Wear it while focusing on the present moment to help stay focused and calm.
Oura Ring $299This titanium ring monitors how your body is doing through all stages of the day. It wraps around your finger, where the pulse is strongest to capture your resting heart rate, body temp and more. You get three daily scores on sleep, activity and readiness and advice for how to improve. Check in with Oura's Moment feature for a guided meditation or mindful breathing sesh. Now get $30 off by linking here. (It's one of Brit's faves!)
Feel Better De-stress Ball Croissant $9
Have this squeezable croissant handy when reading the news, stressing about work stuff or just when you need a bit of anxiety relief. Actual croissants optional!
Sunday Scaries Vegan Hemp Gummies with Vitamins $44Perfect for calming your mind and bringing a little chill to your day, Sunday Scaries hemp gummies also have vitamin B12, which may help regulate your nervous system. Now you can get 20% off all of their products using code Brit20
!
Score amazing naps (and better mood as a result) with this temp-controlled/game-changing sleep system. Another Brit favorite, it uses water-based heating and cooling to give you the perfect temperature for much-needed deep sleep.
Purple + Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask $29
Not just any sleep mask, this weighted mask from mattress company Purple adds ½ of weighted beads to calm you for a more restful sleep or just a moment of zen.
Paddywax Electronic Oil Diffuser $60
Find instant calm from a light mist of your favorite essential oil. This ceramic diffuser makes any room in your home feel like a spa. Just say Ahhh!
Dame Pom Flexible Vibrator $95
Sex is great for stress relief — with or without a partner! This (dare we say) adorable silicone vibrator offers up four motor patterns and five preset intensity levels. Enjoy!
GeoCentral Himalayan Salt Crystals Box $20
Bring positive energy into your home with this so-pretty collection of Himalayan salt crystals.
While your favorite masseuse is on lockdown, reach for this heated neck massager to relieve any kinks (and support her/him with a GC for future appts!).
Coloring Pages from Brit + Co's Pattern Play Coloring Book Free Download!
Coloring is one of our favorite calming activities. When you just need to zone out, need a creative outlet or just want to feel productive, this no-fuss art is the perfect solution.
