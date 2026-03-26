Though I’m a sucker for nostalgia, I must admit that a hollow chocolate bunny just doesn’t hit the same as it did when I was a kiddo. When I think of an Easter basket now, I think of something that goes beyond a bed of plastic grass. Is trading the sugar rush for more refined finds too much to ask? I boldly say ‘no,’ and counter the classic lineup of Easter basket fillers with my curated list of giftable gems (ahem, luxury lip balms, bath soaks, gourmet baked goods and more).

Whether you’re building a basket for a friend or (like me) yourself, I rounded up 10 elevated Easter essentials that prove the festivities aren't just for kids.

LUSH LUSH Hey Bun! Gift Box Filled with a bunny-shaped bath bomb and a bubble bar that resembles a carrot, this pre-wrapped gift box gives your giftee the ultimate excuse to run a bath and simply relax this Easter season.

Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Spring Garden Party Cookie Assortment This lively lineup of Levain Bakery's massive cookies is a great choice for the sweet tooth in lieu of traditional Easter candies. You can snag a 4-pack, 8-pack, or 12-pack, all of which feature four springtime flavors: Lemon, Carrot Cake, Oatmeal Raisin, and Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip.

Jellycat Jellycat Amuseables Carrot Even though I'm a "grown up," I can't resist the cuteness of Jellycat's small stuffed figures. They have an adorable Easter lineup this year that includes this charming carrot, which I'd definitely place on my desk or bedside table for a festive touch. He comes with a weighted bottom so he hits upright wherever you'd like to set him.

Brümate Brümate Era Flip 30-Ounce Tumbler I take this tumbler with me practically everywhere these days, and it's come in especially handy as the temperature heats up. It expertly keeps my water ice-cold (even if it was refilled hours ago), and its leak-proof tech gives me the peace of mind that my car seats won't see another pesky spill. Now available in this perfect-for-spring floral pattern, I guarantee any 'water bottle girlie' will love its thoughtful features.

Compartés Compartés Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs Sorry, Reese's. These peanut butter chocolate eggs are much more bodacious, plus they're not crafted with extra fillers. Featuring a "rich and creamy" peanut butter filling inside a substantial chocolate shell, you receive six foil-wrapped eggs inside a paper carton, ready for immediate gifting (and devouring).

Salt & Stone Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Cream Unlike cheaper options, this luxe-felling body cream comes with a sophisticated scent and actually deposits deep hydration to the skin barrier, thanks to seaweed extracts and squalane. I've frankly been obsessed—so obsessed that I haven't gone a day without applying it in the last month.

Dieux Dieux Forever Eye Mask These eye masks will last forever, positioning them as a thoughtful Easter basket filler as opposed to throw-away options. They're made of a 100% medical grade silicone that holds in serums and other skincare treatments close to the under eye area for maximum absorption. Time to get that spring glow on.

Souls. Souls. Hoppy Feet Grip Socks If your Easter basket recipient is a pilates person through and through, they'll definitely appreciate these adorable grip socks for their next studio visit. Each sock is accented with an embroidered bunny, hitting all the Easter and springtime notes right on the nose.

Sockerbit Sockerbit Easter Flowers & Bunnies Gummy Candy While my ideal adult Easter basket doesn't include traditional seasonal candies, this pack of Swedish gummies made the cut because they're an elevated option. Packed with flower and bunny shapes, even the packaging looks grown-up. If you're building baskets for multiple people, stock up with a few bags ASAP.

Nécessaire Nécessaire The Lip Balm From my experience testing a lot (and I mean a lot!) of lip balms, this is the absolute best pick for a high-end feel. It applies like a dream thanks to the cooling metal tip, and stays on just as well. It has a thicker feel than similar lip balms I've tried and deposits noticeable hydration with elevated ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter. Truly a must to gift anyone who's a lip balm fanatic this Easter.

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